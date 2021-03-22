Lidia Sobieska and Island Paradise stage coming to Tekken 7 on March 23

With the conclusion of Bandai Namco’s King of the Hill series, fans finally got the reveal trailer for Lidia Sobieska, the newest fighter to join Tekken 7 as part of its Season 4 DLC on March 23.

The Polish prime minister was teased during the second Japan Fighting Game Publisher Roundtable broadcast exactly one month ago, but now we get to see her in action on the new Island Paradise stage.

The Polish citizens have cried out for a stronger leader and Lidia has answered that call! Also arriving is the new Island Paradise stage! Are you ready for the next battle? pic.twitter.com/I5A4UeHD9c — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) March 21, 2021

Lidia has a very fast and direct fighting style, which seems to utilize multiple counter/parry moves and quick attacks to disrupt her opponent’s momentum. She also makes several comments about fighting with honor for her people, so that might play into why her approach to battle is so upfront.

She is also an entirely new fighter, having never appeared in a previous Tekken title.

Along with Lidia’s full reveal, players also got a nice surprise in the form of Island Paradise, the new stage that will be releasing with the fighter as part of the next DLC. It provides some nice contrast to most of the stages already featured in Tekken 7 and even features a remixed version of Tekken 5’s Poolside music, and maybe even some of the Tekken 4 Kitsch (Beach Stage) OST too.

Both Lidia and the Island Paradise stage will launch on March 23 as part of the Season 4 Pass. Players who purchase the DLC for $14.99 will also receive access to Kunmitisu and the Vermillion Gates stage that were already available.

This is also the last bit of DLC that has been confirmed for Tekken 7’s fourth season, so another announcement might be coming soon to talk about the future of the game.