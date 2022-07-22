LeBron James, Rick and Morty joining MultiVersus roster

The teasers were true: the King of the Court, LeBron James, is coming to MultiVersus when the Open Beta fully launches on July 26. But he won’t be joining the fighting game on his own; Rick and Morty are also set to arrive in the fighting game for its first season.

That’s right—basketball superstar LeBron James is going to be taking on Batman, Bugs Bunny, and the Iron Giant in a fighting game. And he looks like he can easily hold his own with some very creative moves that mostly involve using a basketball as a weapon.

It's time to team up with the 🐐 – LeBron slams into MultiVersus July 26! #MultiVersus #SDCC pic.twitter.com/c9C4LMHSEH — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 22, 2022

From throwing the ball and hitting opponents from a distance to dunking them into oblivion, you can slam and jam using the version of LeBron featured in Space Jam 2.

The NBA star will be the first additional playable character added to MultiVersus with the Open Beta, following the Iron Giant, who was added during Early Access last week.

We already saw some details about LeBron leak in previous updates, including some of the interactions he has with characters in the game. Alongside that, other characters like Rick and Morty from Rick and Morty were also shown on a slide during the MultiVersus panel alongside LeBron at San Diego Comic-Con. Rick’s map was even shown during the LeBron trailer.

What do Lebron and Rick & Morty have in common? They're both joining #MultiVersus! Lebron swings in July 26th, and Rick & Morty arrive in Season 1. #SDCC pic.twitter.com/XHYAWPijhy — MultiVersus (@multiversus) July 22, 2022

Both Rick and Morty will be added as part of season one for the game, but there are no additional dates ready to be shared yet—even though that is likely going to begin around Aug. 8. You can expect even more character reveals and info to be shared in the coming weeks, with Warner Bros. hosting a $100,000 MultiVersus tournament at Evo 2022, which kicks off on Aug. 7.