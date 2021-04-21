How to delete names in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has a unique (and pretty nifty) profile system known as “Names.”

Names allow players to create pseudo-accounts, which let their friends (or anyone for that matter) use their preferred controls in the game. This prevents players from fiddling around endlessly with the settings, saving precious time.

But of course, eventually, players might want to start deleting accounts from their copy of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. The list tends to get cluttered and fills up easily. But how you delete names?

It’s simple, actually. All you have to do is navigate to the main menu and go into the options tab in the sidebar. From there, click on the controls option and it should open up a list of all the names available.

You then just need to scroll down and find the name you want to delete and press the X button on your controller. An option should come up asking if you want to delete the profile. Click “yes” and that name will be gone for good, giving you the option to create other profiles or spend more time enjoying the game.