Hades’s Zagreus is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate with newest crossover event

Nintendo is on a strange roll when it comes to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate updates, announcing yet another Spirit Board event with new crossover content. This time, the content drop will feature a few new crossovers for the game, including a drop from Hades.

Hades took the gaming world by storm between 2018 and 2021 during its early access period leading into a full launch, becoming one of the most critically acclaimed games from the legendary Supergiant Games. Now, the game gets to join the ultimate gaming crossover in Smash Ultimate as Zagreus becomes a Spirit, with many fans still wanting to see him as a playable fighter in the future.

Even without more DLC, Smash Ultimate continues to grow. Image via Nintendo

In addition to Zagreus from Hades, Spirits representing Konami’s Power Pros Baseball series and Atlus’ 2019 RPG 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim will drop. This will be a limited-time Spirit Board event from Jan. 25 to 29. You will see these Spirits appearing more frequently on the board when it refreshes. After the event, these new Spirits will be available to encounter normally on the board.

This continues the odd resurgence of content updates that started in December for Smash Ultimate following the game’s fifth anniversary. Before that anniversary, the last Spirit Board event was released in January 2022, though now it looks like frequent updates are back since earlier this month, a bigger Spirit event featuring newer Nintendo characters like Noah and Mio from Xenoblade Chronicles 3 and the Deep Cut band members from Splatoon 3 dropped.

Whether this is Nintendo trying to give players still grinding Smash Ultimate a little extra content after years of the game being complete or attempting to give the series a boost before announcing a new Smash game at some point soon is unknown. Either way, it looks like Ultimate could see even more series added to its crossover total should these events keep popping up. And at least we know Hades 2 is on the way.