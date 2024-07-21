Don’t expect crossover characters in 2XKO—at least for now

Crossover characters are a staple of most fighting games now, combining two worlds into one for the ultimate matchups. But for Riot Games’ upcoming fighter 2XKO, that might not be an option—at least at launch.

2XKO is the League of Legends fighting game that is set to launch in some form in 2025. Its roster is built around the League IP, but with Riot also owning games like VALORANT, some members of the community have been hopeful for a crossover between worlds. While at Evo 2024, Dot Esports managed to sit down and talk with 2XKO game director Shaun Rivera to ask a series of questions about these wants to see if there were any plans in the mix, but the answer we got was a little disappointing.

he’s got ur back. braum in 2xko confirmed pic.twitter.com/vgVslJnhfN — 2XKO @ Evo (@Play2XKO) July 9, 2024

“We often get a lot of questions of like, ‘Hey, are you going to have characters from other IPs? Are you going to have Val agents? Are you going to create a new champion?’ Like the honest answer is right now, we’re not thinking about that stuff,” Rivera told Dot Esports.

When asked why, Rivera elaborated that at this current stage in the game’s life, there are over 100 League champions for them to choose from and the team wants to make sure they are “serving as many players as possible” before going into any crossover talks. The game is simply not that far along to even consider those sorts of extras.

Rivera concluded that he didn’t want people to be bummed that the team decided to put in some random third-party character and have people say “I can’t believe you put this thing in the game and you didn’t put my favorite champion that’s beloved by everybody instead” and that the team was mainly focused on the League IP.

When pushed one last time on whether they might look into crossovers in the future, Rivera was adamant that the only thing the team cared about right now was making a “sick game” but the team wanted to hear “what people are most excited about.”

2XKO‘s preview wraps up at Evo 2024, with the game lining up to release next year.

