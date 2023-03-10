Brick meets fist as Paul Phoenix shows off new Tekken 8 skills

A new gameplay trailer for the upcoming entry in the Tekken franchise, Tekken 8, was released today and it showed another returning playable character. This time, it’s Paul Phoenix, but with a new look.

Paul Phoenix has been a part of the Tekken series of games since its first title was released in 1994. His look was always highlighted by his flat-top hairstyle. But with trailers for Tekken 8 being released by Bandai Namco from time to time, more characters are being revealed as part of the game’s playable roster. This includes Paul, and the known “judoka” will be having a different hairstyle this time.

This follows the reveal last month for Jin Kazama as another returning character in Tekken 8. He will also bring back his alter ego, Devil Jin, while fighting his own father, Kazuya Mishima, who was the first character revealed for the game.

Tekken 8 was first revealed during the PlayStation State of Play last September. The game’s release date is still unannounced. But the platforms where it will be playable are known: PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (through Steam).

“Powered by Unreal Engine 5 and exclusively available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC Digital, TEKKEN 8 pushes the limits of new-gen hardware and technologies,” the game’s official website reads. “The game features high-definition character models built from the ground-up with high-fidelity skin and hair, along with immersive graphics such as muscles that shift to reflect character movement.”