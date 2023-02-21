Bandai drops first look at Tekken 8’s Kazuya gameplay

Tekken 8 is the upcoming game from Bandai Namco Studios and Arika. Scheduled to release in early 2024, Tekken 8 will feature iconic Tekken characters like King, Nina Williams, and, most importantly, Kazuya Mishima. In the latest trailer, Bandai Namco showcased how Kazuya’s gameplay will look in Tekken 8.

Bandai Namco dropped a trailer today featuring the first look at Kazuya’s gameplay. In the trailer, we see Kazuya will keep his signature look with black swept hair into a spike and his left eye glowing red. Just like in Tekken 7, Kazuya will wear a trench coat and a suit.

When it comes to combat, Kazuya will seemingly have the same simplistic approach with slow but powerful single strikes. Just like in previous iterations of Tekken, Kazuya will have a special ability to transform into his devil form. While in devil form, he will be able to shoot laser beams, but we didn’t see him fly during the trailer.

Kazuya Mishima is one of the most iconic Tekken characters and has made an appearance in six out of the seven Tekken games. Initially, he was seen as the main protagonist, but in Tekken 2, he became a villain.

Tekken 8 will release for PlayStation5, Xbox series, and PC early in 2024, and Bandai Namco has so far confirmed we’ll see Jin Kazama, Paul Phoenix, King, Marshall Law, Lars Alexandersson, Jack-8, and Jun Kazama make an appearance.