Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Have an ad free account?
Photo credit: Jeff Spicer./PA Media Assignments
Photo credit: Jeff Spicer./PA Media Assignments
Category:
Final Fantasy

You can visit a real-life Aetheryte Crystal ahead of Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail’s release

But only for a limited time
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
|
Published: Jun 24, 2024 08:18 am

Square Enix is making every Final Fantasy XIV player’s dream come true by recreating an iconic in-game landmark in real life that anyone can see for themselves— so long as you are in London, U.K., for a short period of time.

Recommended Videos

In King’s Cross St. Pancreas in central London, Square Enix has created a real-life 1:1 scale of an Aetheryte Crystal to coincide with the launch of MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV Online’s fifth expansion, Dawntrail. The crystal is available from June 24, 7am to 11pm local time.

It doesn’t give players the best chance to play to see it for themselves, but for those lucky enough to be in London for today only, you can see it up close, take a picture, or strike one of your favorite poses beside it.

Those hoping to get some freebie or code might be slightly disappointed. The crystal is just there as a marketing campaign, and there won’t be any extra events awaiting you. So, if you live outside of London, don’t be too disgruntled if you miss out on this opportunity.

We wish it had been up all week to give people ample time to plan to see it instead of just randomly dropping it on a Monday when most people are at work or can’t travel to London anytime soon.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Adam Newell
Adam Newell
Assigning Editor. In 2015, Adam graduated from the University of Aberystwyth with a bachelor's in Media and Communications. Working in the industry for over ten years. If it has anything to do with Nintendo and Pokémon chances are you will see me talking about it, covering, and likely not sleeping while playing it.
twitter