Should you search through Tifa’s stuff in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

It’s a moral decision.
Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 06:06 pm
Tifa is getting ready to fight.
Screengrab via Square Enix

One of the exciting aspects of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is experiencing interactive flashbacks, like the one in Nibelheim. As you explore your hometown, you will enter Tifa’s house and nosy about, and you can even go through her belongings

Here’s everything you need to know about going through her stuff, and if there are any consequences for doing so.

FF7 Rebirth: Are there consequences for going through Tifa’s belongings?

sephiroth in final fantasy 7 rebirth
You will enter Tifa’s house during the Nibelheim flashback. Image via Square Enix.

Whether you go through Tifa’s belongings in FF7 Rebirth is up to you. But you don’t need to search her belongings to progress the main story, and there aren’t any significant consequences if you decide to search her things. It also won’t affect your relationship levels.

Although you must enter and poke around Tifa’s house to progress the main story, going through her things is optional. When you get to her wardrobe, you are given two choices when she asks, “You went through my stuff?” The choices are “Yes” and “No, I was making a joke.” 

If you choose “Yes,” you will be called a not-very-nice name by Tifa and Aerith, and if you decide, “No, I was making a joke,” the two don’t find it funny. I chose not to search her belongings purely because I don’t think anyone wants their things being searched through. But if you don’t like your choice, you can reload an earlier save.

And if you’re after something else to do in Tifa’s house, you can play an old piano against the wall of her room. The piano is an essential aspect of FF7 Rebirth, and there are several pieces of sheet music around the world you must collect. If you play the piano in her room, you will get “Tifa’s Theme.”

