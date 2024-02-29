Where to get Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

While exploring Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, there are multiple collectibles for you to add to your collection. One of the collections you can find are pieces of sheet music, and you can find Tifa’s Theme, but it won’t be in an obvious spot.

The way you have to track it down requires you to go out of your way to find it. There’s a good chance you can miss it, plus, it’s changed from the original location, making it even harder to track down if you were expecting it in its original spot for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. We want to make sure you don’t miss out on getting Tifa’s Theme on a Piano Sheet.

Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet location in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Tifa’s Theme initially appears in the Nibelheim flashback. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet originally appeared during the Nibelheim flashback in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth at the beginning of the game. Cloud is retelling his time visiting this town with Sephiroth to the rest of the group. It has moved to a different location, though, as it originally appeared here during the game’s demo. Instead, it shows up later in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Thankfully, it’s not missing. Instead, you need to find it elsewhere in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and it will be much further in the game. Rather than finding it within the first hours of your playthrough, it appears during Chapter Six, while you’re visiting Costa del Sol. You can find Tifa’s Theme Piano Sheet in the City Center, and it should appear at the piano in this area. You also need to wait until you’re playing as Tifa, and it unlocks as a sub-objective during the “Fun While It Lasts” mission objective.

The original placement of Tifa’s Theme was likely how the developers wanted to introduce the concept of finding music in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Although you might think you missed it and need to backtrack or replay the Nibelheim flashback, I can assure you that you don’t. Tifa’s Theme has moved, and it appears later in your journey. It’s good that not too many things were introduced during the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo. I can also confirm you can skip the Nibelheim flashback shortly after this sequence, so long as you already played the demo before loading up the game.

When you get the chance to play as Tifa during Chapter Six, make sure to seek out that piano. It should be in the hotel on Main Street in Costa del Sol.