How to redeem Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth save data bonuses

Square Enix is here to reward your loyalty. If you’ve spent time with select Final Fantasy titles, you can pick up some beneficial Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth rewards thanks to your saved data.

If Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is not your first rodeo with the recent remake content, you might be in luck. The 2020 remake and the recent FF7 Rebirth demo have given ample opportunity to experience these reworked tellings of a jaw-dropping, generational story.

The good news is that if you have saved data commemorating your time invested, free Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth goodies await.

How to get free saved data rewards for FF7 Rebirth

To claim free saved data rewards for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, you first need to check if you have saved data from Final Fantasy 7 Remake, FF7R Episode INTERmission DLC, or the Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth demo.

This can be done from either the home screen or the in-game pause menu, so let’s cut out the waffle and show you the step-by-step process to get you the rewards I know you are desperate for:

From the home start-up screen, press on “Bonuses.” The press “Check Saved Data.” FF7 Rebirth will now check to see if you have any applicable saved data and reward you with the correct free items. Or, if you’re already midgame, simply push the Options button. Scroll down and press on “System.” Now click “DLC/Bonuses” to see what you’re allowed.

All Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth saved data rewards

You can obtain three unique items for Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, courtesy of your saved data: Kupo Charm & Survival Set, Ramuh Summoning Materia, and Leviathan Summoning Materia.

The Kupo Charm can be equipped for a party member, whereas the Survival aspect of this kit features various healing items: Potions, Mist Potions, Ethers, an Elixir, and Cushions.

On the other hand, the two Summons are additional types of Summon Materia, together with the many others you can acquire in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Ramuh favors Lightning damage, and Leviathan prefers dealing Non-Elemental.

Be sure you’re not missing out on any Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth pre-order content either, or you may not be invited to the reunion!