How to pressure Venorat in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Venorats are one of many monsters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth that have side quests catered around them, tasking you, the player, to complete a series of objects, including getting the pressure status ailment during the battle.

Pressuring an enemy is simple. It requires you to know the elemental weakness of the monster you are facing off against and then use that weakness against it to increase the staggered bar. To learn a monster’s weakness, you use the Assess Materia ability, which Cloud should have at the beginning of the game.

This Materia is vital to learning a monster’s weakness, whether it’s a boss fight or a standard encounter like this one. Apart from Venorat, Thunderclaw also has a similar quest in the Grassland area, so it is worth learning their weaknesses ahead of time.

FF7 Rebirth: How to pressure and stagger Venorat

As part of the Fiend Intel 1: Voracious and Venomous quest in FF7 Rebirth Grasslands, you face off against two Venorats and complete three sub-quests to finish the side mission.

To stagger the Venorat you need to use its weakness, Ice-based Magic attacks. You should be able to find various Materia that you can equip to characters to unlock the ability to use Ice-based attacks. The Materia Fire and Ice Materia, which can be bought from Chadley at the Grassland Chocobo Farm, can be equipped to cloud to give him the spell Blizzard.

Using the spell Blizzard once on a Venorat will cause it to get pressured, then keep hitting it with basic attacks while it’s pressured to stagger it. The only other mission, not getting Poisoned, should be an easy one to achieve if you kill the Venorats fast enough before they have a chance to attack you.