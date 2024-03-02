How to pressure Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Thunderclaw’s have an annoying side quest in the early stages of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which tasks you to get the pressure status ailment during a short fight.

Pressuring an enemy is vital to building up the Stagger bar, and while you can spam attacks against lower-level enemies, that isn’t always going to pressure an opponent.

It would be best to learn the enemy’s weakness to pressure any opponent, let alone Thunderclaw. You can check any enemy’s weakness that you have fought before in the Main Menu in the ‘Enemy Intel’ option, or by using Cloud’s Assess Materia ability during combat. But if you have neither of these or want to skip the fluff, here is how to deal with Thunderclaw specifically.

FF7 Rebirth: How to pressure and stagger Thunderclaw

The best way to deal with a Thunderclaw in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is to have Red XIII in your party, as he is equipped with a Poison Materia as soon as you unlock him. If you have removed the Poison Materia, add it to another member of your party instead if you don’t want to use Red XIII.

If you use Poison Materia on everyone’s favorite canine friend, switch to Red XIII during the fight and build up your ATB bar. Once you have a single bar filled, use the Bio/Poison magic attack on a Thunderclaw, and this should cause it to get pressured.

Hit it a few more times with Bio if it doesn’t work, and keep hitting it afterward to cause it to Stagger. The only other task for this side quest is to defeat all the enemies within the time limit, which shouldn’t be an issue.

If you fail to complete any of the three tasks, you can hold the Triangle Button while in the area to force the enemies to spawn and try again.