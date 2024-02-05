Category:
Final Fantasy

How to join the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta

It's finally here.
Image of Michael Beckwith
Michael Beckwith
|
Published: Feb 5, 2024 06:27 am
Final Fantasy XIV cover art
Image via Square Enix

Over a decade since it arrived on PlayStation and PC, Final Fantasy 14 will finally debut on the Xbox platform with a free beta.

Recommended Videos

If all goes well, a full Xbox release should launch in 2024, though the exact date hasn’t been shared yet. No doubt in case the Xbox version of Final Fantasy 14 requires more work following the beta period.

The beta is scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Feb. 21 at about 2am CT, so we’ve put together a guide on how any eager newcomers can participate.

What to do before downloading the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta

Since Final Fantasy 14 is an MMO, you’ll want to check your Xbox privacy settings to ensure you can actually access the beta. If you already regularly play online games on Xbox, you can probably afford to skip this part. If not, go through the following options: Settings > Account > Privacy & online safety > Xbox privacy > View details & customize >Communication & multiplayer. Then, make sure the appropriate settings are as follows:

  • You can join multiplayer games—Allow
  • You can join cross-network play—Allow
  • Others can communicate with voice, text, or invites—Everybody
  • You can communicate outside of Xbox with voice & text—Everybody

It’s also worth checking the “View details & customize menu” and setting “You can see and upload community creations” to “Everybody” as well.

How to download the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta

FFXIV Dawntrail promotional image showing characters.
This year also sees the launch of the next expansion, Dawntrail. Image via Square Enix

This is the easy part. Just search for Final Fantasy 14 on the Microsoft Store and look for the game’s product page. From there, you’ll want to select the “…” option, and it will bring up another option to download the beta. It will be labeled as the Final Fantasy 14 Free Trial. Once installed, you can launch it once it becomes available and the on-screen instructions will guide you through the rest.

Do you need Xbox Game Pass to play the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta?

No, the beta/free trial doesn’t require an Xbox Game Pass subscription. But you will need one once the full game launches. It doesn’t matter which tier you subscribe to (Core or Ultimate), but this is also on top of Final Fantasy 14‘s subscription fee, which at its cheapest is $10.99 per month.

Can existing players access the Final Fantasy 14 Xbox beta?

No, Square Enix only wants new players to check out the beta. So, if you already have a Final Fantasy 14 subscription or access to the free trial on another platform, you’re not allowed to participate.

related content
Read Article Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
An image of characters in ff14
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How much is a Final Fantasy XIV subscription?
Final Fantasy XIV cover art
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How much is a Final Fantasy XIV subscription?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to start FFXIV’s Valentione’s Day event and what to get
Two girls making heart shapes with their heart.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to start FFXIV’s Valentione’s Day event and what to get
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 31, 2024
Read Article What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 30, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
An image of characters in ff14
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Best servers to play on in Final Fantasy XIV
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How much is a Final Fantasy XIV subscription?
Final Fantasy XIV cover art
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How much is a Final Fantasy XIV subscription?
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Read Article How to start FFXIV’s Valentione’s Day event and what to get
Two girls making heart shapes with their heart.
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
How to start FFXIV’s Valentione’s Day event and what to get
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Feb 2, 2024
Read Article Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth box art Cloud Zack and Sephiroth
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy VII Rebirth gets solo State of Play spotlight ahead of release
Ethan Garcia Ethan Garcia Jan 31, 2024
Read Article What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Category:
Final Fantasy
Final Fantasy
What items to prioritize in FFXIV’s Moogle Treasure Trove event
Eva Martinello Eva Martinello Jan 30, 2024

Author

Michael Beckwith
Staff writer at Dot Esports. Nintendo fan and Sonic the Hedgehog apologist. Knows a worrying amount of Kingdom Hearts lore. Has previously written for Metro, TechRadar, and Game Rant.