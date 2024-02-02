Category:
Final Fantasy

How much is a Final Fantasy XIV subscription?

There are several options.
Image of Eva Martinello
Eva Martinello
|
Published: Feb 2, 2024 05:21 am
Final Fantasy XIV cover art
Image via Square Enix

You can discover much of Final Fantasy XIV through the free trial without subscribing, but there’ll eventually come a time when you’ll be pretty limited. Subscribing is the best way to enjoy the full experience.

FFXIV‘s free trial is quite generous, so you have plenty of time to figure out whether you want to commit. But the free trial has several limitations that can hinder your experience: When you’re not subscribed, you can’t use the Market Board to buy and sell items from players, nor can you join a Free Company (the equivalent of Guilds).

There are several subscription options in FFXIV, and if you want to experience the whole game, you also have to buy expansions. Fortunately, you’re not obligated to buy each one separately: They’re also sold in packs to save you money and time. Before you can do that, though, you need to subscribe—so here’s how much a FFXIV subscription will cost you.

How much is a FFXIV subscription?

The latest expansion will cost you $39.99.

You can choose between two different subscription modes. The cheapest is the Entry option. It’s described as an “introductory” subscription because players are restricted to only eight character slots per Data Center. It will cost you $10.99 per month.

The second choice, the Standard option, lets you create up to 40 different characters per Data Center and eight per World (server), for $12.99 per month.

The Standard choice is more expensive if you pay monthly, but while you can only renew the Entry subscription every month, you can subscribe to the Standard subscription for 90 days (for $35.97) or 180 days (for $65.94) at once. If you choose the latter, you’ll save money compared to 180 days of the Entry subscription.

How to subscribe in FFXIV

Subscription options in a website menu.
You have two choices.

You can select your subscription from the Mog Station. This is a dedicated account management platform where you can also buy FFXIV skins, items, and expansions.

To subscribe, look at the Service Account Dashboard on the left and click the Subscription Renewal button. You can add a Game Time Card code if you have one, but otherwise, choose Credit Card/Crysta Payment.

You’ll be taken to the subscription options. Choose either an Entry or Standard subscription, enter your chosen payment details, and submit. You’ll receive a confirmation and will instantly be able to connect to FFXIV with unlimited access to the base game’s features.

Author

Eva Martinello
Eva is a Staff Writer from Paris. Her part-time job is charging into walls with Reinhardt. She has been covering League of Legends esports and other titles for six years. She still believes in a Moscow Five comeback. She also fell into the MMO pit and covers FFXIV and Genshin.