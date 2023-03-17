How to get the Orthos Craklaw mount in Final Fantasy XIV

First introduced in Patch 6.35, Final Fantasy XIV‘s newest Deep Dungeon Eureka Orthos has proved quite a challenge for spelunkers who love adventuring into new challenges, and the rewards for getting to the bottom of the dungeon and collecting loot along the way make it a pretty worthy endeavor.

One of the mounts, the Orthos Craklaw is one of the more elusive rewards. In addition to the Aeturna mount, which is earned by completing floor 100 of Eureka Orthos four times, the Orthos Craklaw will take quite a bit of time and luck for players to unlock.

How to unlock the Orthos Craklaw mount in Final Fantasy XIV

To get the Orthos Cracklaw mount, players will need to be pretty lucky. There is a large element of RNG involved, and spelunkers will need to grind the content to get Gold-tinged Sacks, which are the rarest drop in the dungeon. The Gold-tinged Sacks are obtained by collecting hidden Accursed Hoards in the dungeon, which are already pretty difficult to find. Then, players will need to make it out of the dungeon alive in order to open it.

Once players have a Gold-tinged Sack, they can head to the NPC just outside of the dungeon to open it and see what’s inside. When they’re opened, it’s not guaranteed that the mount will be inside. There are several things that could come from the item, and while all of the rewards are fairly good and desirable, the mount may take a significant amount of Gold-tinged Sacks before it pops up.

Below is a list of things found in the Gold-tinged Sacks:

Allagan Barding

Allagan Terminal Alpha

Carrots of Happiness Orchestrion Roll

General-purpose Metallic Gold Dye

Orthos Cracklaw Horn

Savage Might Materia IX

Suzaku’s Flame-kissed Greatbow

Suzaku’s Flame-kissed Kunai

Unwound Orchestrion Roll

Players might get lucky and pull it the first time, or they may have to grind for it. If you want it badly enough, you can buy it off of the market board, although it will cost you upwards of eight million gil to buy it, depending on which server you’re on.