How to unlock the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

A new Deep Dungeon has finally entered Final Fantasy XIV, and there are tons of new strategies to learn and gimmicks to use to get through all of the floors of the new challenge. It’s been a while since players have received a new Deep Dungeon, but Eureka Orthos is set to give players some new goodies to find and achievements to hunt.

The content dropped in Patch 6.35 and added a new theme for the Deep Dungeons. This time, it seems that players are going to enter an area inspired by Allegan technology. Floors one through 30 will contain a story for players to follow, and floors 30 and below are meant to challenge players to go as deep as they can.

How to unlock Final Fantasy XIV‘s new Deep Dungeon, Eureka Orthos

If you’ve never entered a Deep Dungeon before, you’ll have a fair bit of work to do before you even step foot in Eureka Orthos. In addition to players needing a Disciple of War or Magic level 81 or above, they’ll also have to get to at least level 50 in Palace of the Dead. They’ll also need to have the quest “Endwalker” completed.

Once those prerequisites are met, players can begin the questline to enter. The Deep Dungeon will have a marker on the map noting where it is in Mor Dhona at X: 21.8 Y: 8.1. Up to four players can enter Eureka Orthos. In the beginning, players will start on floor one and will be level 81. They’ll have to work their way up to 90 while in the dungeon, which they should reach by floor 30. Once floor 30 is cleared, players will have the option to start from floor one or floor 21 when creating a new save file.

Players will have several checkpoints on their way through all of the floors, but save data with one or more KOs cannot be used on floor 31 or higher. Meaning that if a save data includes a KO, those players will need to begin from floor 30.

As Warriors of Light clear each floor, they’ll have the chance to get The Accursed Hoard, which allows players to find hidden treasure which unlocks rewards when taken back to Valeroine in Mor Dhona at X: 34.9 Y: 19.1.