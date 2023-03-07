Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 notes highlight new Hildibrand quests, Deep Dungeon, Manderville Relic Weapons, and more

The Final Fantasy XIV client has begun its maintenance and players are readying themselves for some new content that’s coming to the game in the morning. In the meantime, the developers have released the patch notes for 6.35 telling them exactly what to expect.

As previously stated in the Live Letters from the Producer, Warriors of Light will be able to take on new quests in certain areas of the game that haven’t been touched since the 6.2 patch series. Some of the biggest things players will find in the patch notes that were expanded upon are the Hildibrand questline, and the Manderville Relic Weapons.

Some new things are also coming to the game, including the Lopporit Tribal Quests, a new Deep Dungeon, and Splendorous Tools.

Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon

Image via Square Enix

The Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon has been added and will provide a new challenge to those that enjoyed other Deep Dugeons like Palace of the Dead and Heaven on High. Although the patch notes don’t specifically denote which rewards come from what content, players are speculating that the new chocobo barding, a new minion, and possibly the new umbrella are rewards that come from completing certain floors or getting hidden treasure known as the Accursed Hoard.

To access Eureka Orthos, players must be at least level 81 and have completed floor 50 of Palace of the Dead. Those who enter will begin at level 81 with a separate set of armor that takes the appearance of the armor they come in with and will have to climb to level 90. There will be several useful gimmicks in the Deep Dungeon for players to figure out how to use including Floor Effects, Dread Beasts, and Demiclones.

Lopporit Tribal Quests

Image via Square Enix

It’s time for the bunnies to shine, and Final Fantasy XIV even brought back Tweetingway to celebrate with the addition of the Lopporit Beast Tribes. The bunnies will have some new adventures for players to take on and will challenge their crafting skills. As with other Tribal Quests, players will be able to complete three Lopporit-themed quests per day to increase their reputation and earn some rewards. Although players aren’t exactly sure what rewards will come from the quests, the new ear wiggle emote and a new mount are two shown by the patch notes that might be related to it.

Splendorous Tools

Image via Square Enix

For those who enjoy crafting and gathering, some new tools have been added that players can upgrade in later content updates. Each splendorous tool will require a certain number of items to be delivered to Chora-Zoi in the Crystarium. After the deliveries are completed, players can start upgrading the tools by delivering collectibles to Quinnana. All of the required collectibles will be added to the players’ crafting and gathering logs.

To read the entirety of the patch notes and see some of the smaller things that are coming to the game such as new minions, fashion accessories, and chocobo bardings, check the Lodestone for more information.