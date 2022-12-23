All details about the new FFXIV Eureka Deep Dungeon

It’s been a while since Final Fantasy XIV players have gotten a new Deep Dungeon, but in Endwalker, they’re getting a new one with some never-before-seen mechanics and a different setting.

The Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon is coming out in Patch 6.35, which doesn’t have a release date yet but will be sometime after the Patch 6.3 update that will drop on Jan. 10, 2023.

There will be numerous rewards for the Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon, but players will need to do several things before they get to it. To unlock it, they need to have completed the Endwalker expansion and must have progressed to at least floor 50 in the previous Deep Dungeon, Palace of the Dead. Players must also be 81 or higher to enter.

Screengrab via Square Enix

One to four players may enter the Deep Dungeon, but there are no role requirements or restrictions, according to Live Letter 75, which showed most of the things coming with Patch 6.3. Most people who have gone through the other Deep Dungeons will be used to this one as well, with a few gimmicks and twists.

The Demiclone Generator seems to be one of the gimmicks director Naoki “Yoshi-P” Yoshida was talking about. While showing off the Deep Dungeon, he got one of them and used it to show an NPC that fought alongside him.

Aside from some new rewards that players haven’t seen yet, the Deep Dungeon will be relatively the same as all of the others, just with a different theme, new enemies, mechanics, and gimmicks. Players who want to enter the new Deep Dungeon will just need to make sure that they have done all of the required content before Patch 6.35 drops, but there should be plenty of time for that considering the patch before it doesn’t drop until Jan. 10, 2023.