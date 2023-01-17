When does Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35 release?

Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.3 came with a ton of new content. But as time passes, fans are constantly chomping at the bit to get even more. The good news is that there are regular updates in Final Fantasy XIV and players won’t need to wait long before the next intermediary patch.

Patch 6.3 was released on Jan. 10, and big patches like this come every three to four months depending on the development process and holidays, so fans can expect the intermediary patches to come in between the bigger content updates. Patch 6.35 will likely release four to six weeks after Jan. 10, meaning that players can expect the content to drop around late February to mid-March.

There will likely not be a Live Letter from the Producers that goes along with Patch 6.35. Typically, those only occur before bigger content updates and not the smaller ones in between. Players will find out the concrete date for Patch 6.35 through the Lodestone.

What’s coming in Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.35?

There is a decent bit of content coming with the patch, including the next step for the Manderville Relic Weapons, the Lopporits Beast Tribe, and a new Deep Dungeon.

The Manderville Relic Weapons will likely include some new Hildibrand quests to get to the next step in the weapon’s progression, and players have no idea what the next step will require since there are no Eureka or Bozja-like maps being added for these Relic Weapons.

The Lopporits will be a crafting Beast Tribe, so players should get their crafters leveled up to get the new goodies that will be added as Beast Tribe completion rewards. None of the rewards have been revealed yet, but some speculate that there is a new mount that was shown off in the latest Live Letter that will be a reward for it.

The Eureka Orthos Deep Dungeon will be added for players who like a challenge alone or with friends. Some details of how the Deep Dungeon will play have been revealed, but players will need to dive in and try it out for themselves when it releases. Those looking to do this content will need to make sure they meet the prerequisites before the patch to get into it right away.

There will also be some smaller updates including some new crafting and gathering tool enhancement quests and other miscellaneous updates. More information will become available, such as smaller additions and when players can access the content as the release date draws closer.