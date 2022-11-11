When will Loporrits beast tribe quests release in FFXIV’s Endwalker?

There are many different kinds of creatures in the world of Final Fantasy XIV, and the Moon’s inhabitants are among the most unique of them.

The Loporrits quickly became popular in the latest expansion, Endwalker, and many fans are wondering when they’ll be able to help their tribe strive and get rewarded for it.

Here’s when the Loporrits beast tribe will release in FFXIV’s Endwalker.

When will Loporrits beast tribe quests release in Endwalker?

In Shadowbringers, the developers added three new beast tribes. And Endwalker‘s second beast tribe, the Omicron, was recently released alongside Patch 6.25.

Most fans were expecting the Loporrits beast tribe to release in early 2023, and Square Enix confirmed this release window in its latest Live Letter from the Producer, which aired on Nov.11.

Screengrab via Square Enix

As the screengrab above suggests, the Loporrits will be a crafting beast tribe. It means players will pick up quests using jobs such as Alchemist and Leatherworker. If it’s similar to both beast tribes from Endwalker, the minimal level to pick up the quest will be 80.

Meanwhile, players can get more reputation points with the Arkasodara by using combat jobs and Omicron with gathering jobs. It will unlock rewards, such as exclusive mounts.

This article will be updated when more information becomes available.