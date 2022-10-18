A new tribe has joined Final Fantasy XIV in the game’s latest patch—the Omicrons. They’re among the most memorable characters players have encountered in the Endwalker expansion.

They’ll be able to contribute to your character’s success by completing tribal daily quests. It was released alongside Patch 6.25, which also brought the expansion’s first Relic Weapon quests—Variant and Criterion dungeons.

Here’s how to unlock the Omicron beast tribe in FFXIV.

How to unlock the Omicron beast tribe in Final Fantasy XIV

To unlock the Omicron’s beast tribe, players have to fulfill a specific number of requirements and complete Endwalker. There’s no need, however, to unlock the Arkasodara beast tribe to get the second one. Here are the steps to follow.

First, players must complete the side story ending with the quest named “Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before” and have reached at least level 80 with a Disciple of the Land job.

Head to Ultima Thule, at X:25.4 Y:26.3. It’s the elevated island where Omicrons wander.

Switch to a Disciple of the Land job: miner, botanist, or fisher.

Speak to Jammingway.

Complete a series of six quests.

Pick up the daily quests and begin to build up your reputation levels with the Omicron beast tribe and get the tokens.