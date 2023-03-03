Final Fantasy XIV is set to introduce the Loporrits Beast Tribe to the game as part of Patch 6.35. Here’s how you can unlock them.

Endwalker, the game’s latest expansion, pushed the boundaries of exploration even further by introducing other planets. This includes the Moon, through the Mare Lamentorum area, where players meet Loporrits.

These bunny aliens were sent by Hydaelyn to help players restore peace in Eorzea. Now, you, known in-game as the Warrior of Light, will be able to repay your debt by helping the tribe thrive through Beast Tribe quests.

Loporrits will join the lands of Eorzea alongside Patch 6.35, which is set to release on March 7. It’ll also bring Endwalker’s deep dungeon, Eureka Orthos, as well as more Manderville Relic Weapon quests.

Here is how to unlock the Loporrits Beast Tribe in Final Fantasy XIV.

How to unlock the Loporrits Beast Tribe in Final Fantasy XIV

The Loporrits is a Beast Tribe for crafting jobs (Disciples of the Hand). It means you’ll have to switch to one of those to unlock and complete the Tribe’s daily quests.

You’ll also need to reach level 80 on one of those jobs. Here is the list of Disciple of the Hand jobs:

Alchemist.

Armorer.

Blacksmith.

Carpenter.

Culinarian.

Goldsmith.

Leatherworker.

Weaver.

You’ll also need to complete the full Main Scenario Quests from Endwalker (not post-scenario ones). Here is the complete list of those quests. Finally, you’ll have to complete the quest named “Dream a Little Dream.”

It’s picked up by speaking to Dreamingway in Mare Lamentorum (X: 15, Y: 9.3). It requires the completion of “One Way or Another”, “A Way to Make a Living”, and “Name that Way”.

All those quests are given by the same NPC except the last one, which is linked to Knockingway instead (on X: 22, Y: 10.8).

Then, you’ll be able to pick up the quest to unlock the Loporrits Beast Tribe. It’s also located in Mare Lamentorum, although the precise location has yet to be disclosed. You’ll find a blue sign on the map when Patch 6.35 releases and you’ve met the requirements.