Final Fantasy XIV is getting a new ear wiggle emote and Foxclon is so over it already

A new Final Fantasy XIV video released by Square Enix has provided first looks at a few characters using a new ear wiggle emote. Although fans aren’t sure where the emote is going to be earned, they’re positive that FFXIV manager and producer Toshio “Foxclon” Murouchi is certainly over it already.

The video ended with Foxclon dressed in his Lopporit outfit. He does the emote twice before unenthusiastically pulling the ears off of his head and exiting the room.

Foxclon’s conclusion to the video showcasing the new emote has fans commenting on social media more about him than the actual emote.

Players are already clamoring over both Foxclon’s deadpanned emotions as he walked off in the video and the fact the ear wiggle emote includes the actual ears in it. Those who unlock it will have a new animation added to their library where a pair of rabbit ears will appear when the emote is used, and then players will wiggle those ears while tilted to the side.

The ear wiggle emote is likely coming as a reward from the new Lopporit Beast Tribes, which will be available after Patch 6.35 which arrives tomorrow. Warriors of Light won’t know for sure where the emote is earned until either the patch notes tell them or it’s found in-game.

The new patch content also includes a new storyline for the cute little rabbits as well as some other things such as a new step in the Manderville Relic Weapon questline, new Hildibrand quests, and a new Deep Dungeon, Eureka Orthos.

There are a number of new things players will be able to get in addition to the wiggle emote, including a new umbrella and new tools for Disciples of the Land and Hand.