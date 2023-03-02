Final Fantasy XIV special site update reveals new, incredibly cute things coming in Patch 6.35

Final Fantasy XIV has updated its special site for Patch 6.3 content, and in it are some incredibly cute screenshots of things to come for the update, which currently has no release date, but will likely drop within the next couple of weeks.

One of the cutest things that players now know is coming is all the way at the bottom of the site. A new emote that is most likely going to be tied to the new Lopporit Tribal Quests has been added as a new reward, and players are likely going to be fawning over it since the Lopporits are some of players’ favorite new additions to the Final Fantasy XIV universe.

Along with the new emote, the crafting Beast Tribe looks like it’s going to have a pretty cool new zone to unlock and build. Two new screenshots were added showcasing a club-like area with brightly colored lights, speakers, a play area, a dance floor, and of course, the cute little bunnies themselves in adorable yellow outfits.

Image via Square Enix

Another big reveal that was added to the site was two screenshots of Eureka Orthos, which is the new Deep Dungeon that is coming with Patch 6.35. Players will be taken through a new challenge with new gimmicks as they try to reach the bottom floor of the Dungeon to earn some neat rewards. In stark contrast to the other Deep Dungeons, Palace of the Dead and Heaven on High, this Dungeon has a cool modern look to it, seemingly inspired by the Allegan technology.

There are some other smaller additions to the site such as more Hildibrand adventures, the next step in the Manderville Weapons quests, and some new details about Splendorous Tools.

With this special site update, players are now expecting either an announcement of a date or the announcement of the next Live Letter from the Producer, which will cover what’s coming in Patch 6.35 in more detail. For now, the content update has no release day.