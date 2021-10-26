It will be the third one after Palace of the Dead and Heaven on High.

Final Fantasy XIV‘s upcoming expansion Endwalker is just around the corner, and the players are making all the preparations they can to be ready to discover its new content and the story’s end.

Square Enix has already revealed much information on the new content to be introduced alongside Endwalker, but there also are other projects whose development is less advanced but still set to be released during the cycle of the expansion.

A new deep dungeon is part of those projects. It will be introduced during Endwalker, but the developer has yet to reveal a window of time for its release.

The deep dungeons are unique instances where the players have a separate level and have an old-school dungeon experience with roguelite elements. They’re ever-changing, with different maps, random mobs, dangerous traps, and valuable chests.

On top of offering a refreshing gameplay experience, the deep dungeons in FF XIV offer unique rewards such as glamours, minions, and other items, as well as achievements. They’re also a good option for fast leveling since the players gain XP in the dungeons even though their level is reset inside them.

Although it’s easy to pick up, climbing the last rooms can be challenging and one death will make the whole party fail, which makes it also content that suits aware players who want to be challenged.

While the latest expansion Shadowbringers didn’t bring a new deep dungeon, a new one will be added in Endwalker. Here is everything we know about it.

Everything we know about Endwalker‘s deep dungeon in Final Fantasy XIV

In an interview with producer and game director Naoki Yoshida in October, the YouTuber SlyAKAgreyfox asked if there were plans to add a deep dungeon in Endwalker, similar to Heaven on High and the Palace of the Dead.

“We’re planning for it,” Yoshida answered. “We can’t say in which patch and what kind of content it’s going to be at this point, but we do intend on making the announcement once Endwalker releases and things have settled down.”

The staff was surprised to see so many demands from the player base to get a deep dungeon in each expansion when they reacted to the lack of it in Shadowbringers, according to Yoshida. That’s why Square Enix plans to add one more during the upcoming expansion.

“We do pay attention on what’s being said by our community, but we didn’t expect this many people wanting to have this deep dungeon content to come back,” he said.

There still is much mystery that shrouds the next deep dungeon. It’s unclear what kind of content it will offer, and whether it will follow the same system as the previous ones or if Square Enix will bring a twist to it. More information will likely be shared on that aspect after Endwalker‘s release, later this year or even in 2022.