How to get Party Level 10 in FF7 rebirth

If you’ve completed the main story of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and are aiming for 100 percent completion, you may wonder how to raise your Party Level to 10, the maximum level. There’s more to it than finishing all quests and beating every boss in the game.

FF7 Rebirth: How to get Party Level 10

It took a while but the party is finally at level 10. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To raise your Party Level to 10 in FF7 Rebirth, you need to do the following:

Complete the main story

Finish all activities in each region (including Meridian Ocean)

Beat Gilgamesh on Gilgamesh Island

Finish every side quest in the game

Beat every mini-game on easy and hard mode

In my experience, you’ll likely be missing some mini-games because there are plenty of them in FF7 Rebirth, and you may not even realize that some of them have a hard mode.

All mini-games in FF7 Rebirth needed for Party Level 10

If you see this symbol, that means you still need to complete hard-mode. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Every time you complete a mini-game in FF7 Rebirth, you raise your party level by 5 EXP (or more if a mini-game is part of a quest). Once you complete a mini-game, it gets grayed out on the map, but there may be an orange book symbol on the grayed-out mini-game icon showing that you still haven’t completed hard mode. Here are all the mini-games needed that raise your Party Level to 10:

Gears and Gambits Hard mode is easy with the right gambit setup. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hustle de Chocobo – Grassland region – Race around the Chocobo Ranch.

– Grassland region – Race around the Chocobo Ranch. Fort Condor – After you get the Junon region Protorelic, you unlock Hard Mode for all four games.

– After you get the Junon region Protorelic, you unlock for all four games. Dolphin Show – Junon Region – Also needed for Dark Matter.

– Junon Region – Also needed for Dark Matter. Jumpfrog – Junon Region – Hope you like Fall Guys.

– Junon Region – Hope you like Fall Guys. Pirate’s Rampage – Costa del Sol – You unlock Expert mode after the events in Costa del Sol.

– Costa del Sol – You unlock Expert mode after the events in Costa del Sol. Run Wild – Costa del Sol – Pretty easy but can get frustrating if the ball physics start acting up.

– Costa del Sol – Pretty easy but can get frustrating if the ball physics start acting up. Crunch-off – Corel region – Three levels of increased difficulty challenges.

– Corel region – Three levels of increased difficulty challenges. Chocobo Races – Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest.

– Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest. Galactic Saviors – Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest.

– Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest. G-Bike – Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest.

– Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest. 3D Brawler – Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest.

– Gold Saucer – Part of the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest. Musclehead Colosseum – Gold Saucer – Only one fight is needed for the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest, the others are optional.

– Gold Saucer – Only one fight is needed for the Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop quest, the others are optional. Desert Rush – After the events at the Dustbowl, you unlock Hard mode, which gives you Party EXP.

– After the events at the Dustbowl, you unlock which gives you Party EXP. Cactuar Crush – After you get the Corel Protorelic, you need to repeat each of the four mini-games on Hard mode .

– After you get the Corel Protorelic, you need to repeat each of the four mini-games on . Glide de Chocobo – Cosmo Canyon Region – Needed for the Bonds of Trust quest.

– Cosmo Canyon Region – Needed for the Bonds of Trust quest. Gears and Gambits – Cosmo Canyon Region – After you get the Cosmo Canyon Protorelic you need to beat each of the four Gears and Gambits games again on Hard mode.

Oh, yes! You need to play this gem on Hard as well. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can’t miss any of these, so if you’re only a few EXP short of reaching Party Level 10, just go through the list again and double-check if you’re missing anything.

