FF7 Rebirth: How to find and beat Gilgamesh

Superbosses are super-tough to beat, and Gilgamesh, the superboss in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, is no exception. Not only is Gilgamesh tough to take down, he’s also tricky to find in the first place. Don’t fret, though, as we’ll tell you exactly how to find and defeat Gilgamesh in FF7 Rebirth.

Requirements to fight Gilgamesh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are a few things you need to tick off before you can head to the superboss fight with Gilgamesh. You have to:

Acquire all six Protorelics by completing the Phenomena World Intel in each region. Each region’s Phenomena storyline yields a Protorelic upon completion, accompanied by a new cutscene featuring Gilgamesh.

Obtain all six summons from Chadley’s VR Combat Simulator, including Titan, Phoenix, Alexander, Kujata, Bahamut Arisen, and Odin. One summon unlocks per region, accessible via Chadley’s VR Combat Simulator.

Reach Chapter 13 to unlock the gateway to Gilgamesh Island. This gateway emerges across the sea and becomes accessible exclusively in Chapter 13 after acquiring all six protorelics.

While this isn’t a requirement, I do recommend you reach the max level—level 70—before attempting this boss fight.

How to find Gilgamesh Island in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

This is the view you want to see. Image via Square Enix

Upon reaching Chapter 13 and obtaining all six Protorelics, you can sail the Tiny Bronco northeast to access Gilgamesh Island. Once you acquire the final Protorelic, a cutscene will show the island emerging from the ocean. From there, navigate through the watery cave until you reach the dock at Gilgamesh Island.

Upon arriving at Gilgamesh Island, you must temper each of the Protorelics. This involves challenging difficult boss fights against two summons at a time at each of the three shrines on the island.

For Protorelic Two, you must defeat Titan and Bahamut.

For Protorelic Three, you must defeat Kujata and Phoenix.

For Protorelic Four, you must defeat Odin and Alexander.

After tempering the Protorelics at each shrine, you can approach the Enkidu Gate once more and gain entry with Gilgamesh’s permission. Proceeding to Gilgamesh’s garden on the right side of his building will trigger the fight against Gilgamesh himself.

How to beat Gilgamesh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Buckle up for this one. Image via Square Enix

For the Gilgamesh superboss fight, I recommend the three party members Cloud, Aerith, and Barret. This is mainly because having Aerith and Barret in your party allows you to deal long-range damage to Gilgamesh without exposing all your characters to heavy damage at close range.

Being the superboss of the game, Gilgamesh is not an easy ride, and is definitely tougher than some difficult bosses like Rufus—so you’ll want to be optimally equipped for the fight. Here are the best Materia to beat Gilgamesh:

Fire

Poison

Barrier

Empowerment

Time

Magnify

Cure

Raise

Elemental

Fortification

Enervation

Disempowerment

Subversion

You’ll want any edge over Gilgamesh you can get, so here’s all of Gilgamesh’s information you can gain through Assess:

Weaknesses – Debrave

– Defaith

– Deprotect

– Deshell

– Fire

– Poison Lesser Resistances None Greater Resistances – Fixed Damage

– Sleep Absorbed Elements None Immunities – Berserk

– Morphable Items

– Petrify

– Proportional Damage

– Silence

– Slow

– Stone

– Stop How To Pressure – Perfectly block attacks

– Inflict damage

You can exploit Gilgamesh’s weakness against Fire attacks by equipping an orb of Fire Materia along with an orb of Elemental Materia in your primary attacker’s weapon, thereby dealing extra damage. Additionally, Gilgamesh is susceptible to debuffs like Poison and Debrave, giving you opportunities to weaken him during battle.

To ramp up the pressure, make sure to nail those perfect blocks or unleash Fira and Firaga spells. Keep Barret or Aerith casting from afar while he’s on the move to avoid easy interruptions. As the battle unfolds, expect him to summon an array of weapons, enhancing his already diverse range of physical abilities.

Additionally, keep an eye out for these attacks at all times:

Flutterwing Dance – Conjures three wind runes, each creating powerful whirlwinds.

– Conjures three wind runes, each creating powerful whirlwinds. Whirlpool Dance – Summons a broad whirlpool, drawing in nearby party members.

– Summons a broad whirlpool, drawing in nearby party members. Daemon Wave (Muramasa) – Unleashes a chaotic wave, afflicting foes with Berserk, Slow, and Debrave.

(Muramasa) – Unleashes a chaotic wave, afflicting foes with Berserk, Slow, and Debrave. Spatial Rend (Rune Axe) – Strikes from above, summoning massive rocks from the earth.

Whenever Gilgamesh summons his Genji Shield, he’ll bolster his defenses. You can counter this by using Dispel to remove his buffs and seize the opportunity to shatter the Genji Shield swiftly. Since the shield is susceptible to fire, prioritize targeting it with fire-based attacks to expedite its destruction.

It may seem silly, but the Excalipoor will punish you for letting your guard down. Image via Square Enix

Once the shield is dismantled, Gilgamesh becomes vulnerable and can be staggered. Seize this opportunity to unleash your attacks and apply pressure. You can also utilize this moment to cast Bioga, as he won’t attempt to summon his Genji Shield until after being staggered. However, be prepared for him to invoke the infamous afterward. Despite being a mockery of the real deal, it can still inflict significant damage, so remain vigilant.

As his health dwindles, typically around 25 percent, Gilgamesh can initiate a countdown at any time. Prevent him from completing this countdown by either defeating him or staggering him. Utilize all your resources to halt his progress, as failure to do so will result in his devastating Ultimate Illusion attack, a lethal one-hit strike.

All rewards for beating Gilgamesh in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Upon defeating Gilgamesh, you will earn the Bladesman of Legend Trophy, alongside the coveted Gilgamesh Summoning Materia and the transmuter chips required for crafting the Genji armaments. But bear in mind you can only use these armaments once you reach the highest crafting rank.

Additionally, beating Gilgamesh will unlock the Brutal and Legendary challenges in Chadley’s Combat Simulator. These challenges offer valuable rewards such as extra orbs of Magnify and Elemental Materia, as well as the formidable Gotterdammerung accessory. With the Gotterdammerung, you can enter battles with a full Limit Break gauge, providing a significant advantage in combat.

Finally, defeating Gilgamesh lets you use him as a summon in battle as well.

