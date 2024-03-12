FF7 Rebirth Rufus boss fight: How to beat and all rewards

Boss fights aren’t easy. The formidable Rufus boss fight has returned in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, and he’s got his trusty hound Darkstar with him.

Unfortunately, you cannot mindlessly hack and slash your way to victory. But the good news is that we’ve got the exact blueprint you need to take down Rufus and Darkstar in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

How to beat Rufus and Darkstar in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

You’ll have to divert your attention to the mutt. Image via Square Enix

Rufus will be partnered with his loyal hound, Darkstar, armed with his shotgun. While facing this duo, make sure you aren’t trying to damage Rufus directly while Darkstar is still around, as he consistently counters such efforts. Initiating a direct assault on Rufus triggers a brief cutscene at the beginning of the encounter, serving as a clear signal to divert attention away from him and focus on Darkstar, majorly.

While they can certainly dish out more damage than before, the general strategy to take them down remains practically the same within the three phases of the Rufus and Darkstar boss fight. You’ll also want to use a stronger weapon than usual for this fight.

Rufus and Darkstar boss fight: Phase one

Below are all the skills used against you in phase one:

Corkscrew: A charge attack; be prepared to counter it when you notice the wind-up.

Subdue: This involves a grapple. If it connects, Darkstar will apply the “Bound” status. Since it’s one of Darkstar’s rare unblockable attacks, your best bet is to dodge it.

Thunder/Thunderclap: When Darkstar begins casting Thunder, swiftly move in a wide circle around Rufus. The Thunder attack is aimed at Rufus rather than you, as he charges up his gun for the subsequent “Thunderclap.” Having Elemental + Lightning resistance will help mitigate, negate, or even absorb the damage. Alternatively, simply evading the attack by running should keep you safe.

Whirlwhip: A standard Guard Dog attack, where it employs its tentacles. You can easily counter this move to fend off the threat.

In the initial phase, Rufus and Darkstar execute coordinated tactics, their connection evident through Rufus’ Heel ability, symbolized by a subtle thread linking them. Darkstar, under Rufus’s command, takes the lead in the offensive, leaping and attacking Cloud persistently, requiring you to dodge timely. If Darkstar strays too far, Rufus whistles to summon him back.

If you keep wailing on Darkstar, Rufus will intervene with shotgun retaliations. Any direct hits from Darkstar’s abilities lead to Rufus executing additional moves as follow-ups to keep up the damage and pressure.

To concentrate on Rufus exclusively, you should focus on eliminating Darkstar first. Employing Triple Slash is the quickest method, severing the link between Darkstar and Rufus while pressuring the hound. Subsequently, pulling off successive hits can stagger Darkstar. If Rufus attempts to intervene, you can block his attacks and utilize Triple Slash once more to create distance. Successfully employ these tactics and you should get Darkstar down to 50 percent health.

Rufus and Darkstar boss fight: Phase two

Below are all the skills used against you in phase two:

Bright Lights: This move is deployed when Cloud is distant from Rufus, covering the entire screen with a slow-starting attack that necessitates dodging as blocking is ineffective.

Guns Akimbo: Rufus unrelentingly shoots at Cloud. This attack cannot be dodged and requires blocking, although it is ineffective in Punisher Mode. If hit, Cloud flinches, leading to a follow-up attack from Darkstar.

Tread Softly: Rufus tosses three coins into the air, directing Darkstar to shower them with lightning, creating orbs of electricity on the ground. Contact with these orbs stuns Cloud. The attack demands backward dodging, as blocking is ineffective.

Up in Smoke: Rufus shoots a coin and creates a smoke screen. If Cloud is hit, he experiences a temporary flinch, and Darkstar follows up with an attack. Dodging backward is essential, as blocking is not effective.

Think Fast: Rufus throws five coins in the air and shoots them, causing substantial explosions. A hit sends Cloud flying, followed by Darkstar’s ground-slamming attack. To evade, dodge backward, as blocking is ineffective.

The second phase commences when Darkstar’s HP is reduced by half, triggering a cutscene where Rufus’s helicopter departs. In the second phase, Rufus continues to command Darkstar, but he becomes a more active attacker. The hound now follows up on any of Rufus’s abilities that directly hit Cloud.

In this phase, your best bet is to make Rufus fall asleep with the Sleep spell, incapacitating him and preventing him from attacking. You can then simply cast Stop on Rufus and utilize Cloud’s ATB gauge when it’s full, leading to an easier victory, even on Hard mode.

This phase concludes when Darkstar is defeated, prompting Rufus to force it to retreat.

Rufus and Darkstar boss fight: Phase three

The third and final phase commences with a cutscene where Rufus unveils his new tactic, utilizing his gun to propel himself for rapid ground dashes and midair movements. In this phase, Rufus adopts an aggressive and highly mobile approach, swiftly navigating the battlefield to close in on Cloud. Despite his increased agility, he maintains effective defensive maneuvers, employing evasion and quick counters to make it challenging for you to land blows. In the third phase, Rufus does not use his skills from previous phases, including ones involving Darkstar.

It is crucial to closely observe Rufus’s movements here, which makes the target lock almost essential. Directly charging at him in any phase will lead to Cloud being punished by Rufus’s counter-attacks, especially in the third phase, where Rufus constantly moves around before initiating attacks. You should remain on guard and wait for Rufus to reload his weapon, seizing the opportunity when he is vulnerable. Pressuring Rufus when you can also works wonders. Taking too long to attack during his reloading phase may result in Rufus countering Cloud.

Continue to evade and attack him during his vulnerable reloading phases, and you should be taking Rufus down with no problem.

All rewards for beating Rufus and Darkstar in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

The regular rewards for beating Rufus and Darkstar are 1,300 Gil, 10 AP, and 1,300 EXP. The rewards for beating them in Hard Mode are 2,250 Gil, 30 AP, and 4,500 EXP.