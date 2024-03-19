Category:
FF7 Rebirth: Best Materia for each character and how to get them

We're living in a Materia world.
Mar 19, 2024
We may tease Yuffie for her Materia obsession, but in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, it’s the one thing we’re all after.

When thinking of the best builds for every character, we can’t deny Materia plays a major role in shaping a character’s offense, defense, or support skills and passives. As you progress through the main story, you unlock access to better and higher-level Materia, which inevitably makes your party stronger. Still, even the best of Materia can be wasted in the wrong character. In this guide, we’ll go over the best Materia for each character in FF7 Rebirth.

Best Materia for Cloud in FF7 Rebirth

MateriaDescriptionHow to get it
DarksideGrants access to Darkside. While activated, enhances the effectiveness of abilities but inflicts damage upon their use.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 40 data points in the Nibel region.
First StrikeBoosts the starting capacity of the ATB gauge at the beginning of battles.Complete the Grasslands Battle Intel: Horror on the Range.
HP AbsorptionEnables HP recovery when using an attack corresponding to the linked Materia.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 15 data points in the Corel region.
Limit SiphonEnables the absorption of an ally’s limit gauge to replenish your own with Limit Siphon.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 40 data points in the Gongaga region.
Skill MasterBoosts the ATB gauge when executing multiple ATB commands.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 80 data points in the Cosmo Canyon region.

Best Materia for Aerith in FF7 Rebirth

MateriaDescriptionHow to get it
HealingEnables the use of healing spells.Complete the Grasslands Region Intel: Level 1 in the combat simulator.
MP AbsorptionGrants MP recovery upon executing an attack corresponding to the linked Materia’s type.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 40 data points in the Nibel region.
TimeEnables the use of time-based magic spells.Complete the Nibel Region Intel: Level 1 in the combat simulator.
PrayerEnables the use of Pray to restore the party’s HP.Starter Materia.
Lightning and WindEnables the use of lightning and wind magic.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 10 data points in the Junon region.

Best Materia for Tifa in FF7 Rebirth

MateriaDescriptionHow to get it
Speed UpBoosts your speed, capped at +100 percent when multiple are equipped.Complete the Gongaga Battle Intel: Rooted in the Planet in the combat simulator.
ChakraEnables the use of Chakra to restore your HP and cure Poison. The amount healed is proportional to the damage taken, with lower HP resulting in greater restoration.Score rank two at the Crunch-Off Minigame in Corel.
Auto-Weapon AbilityGrants automatic activation of weapon abilities for allies not under direct control during battle. This applies to weapon abilities assigned to command shortcuts.Purchase it from Chadley after getting 15 data points in the Corel region.
ATB StaggerBoosts ATB gauge when staggering an opponent.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 30 data points in the Junon region.
Strength UpBoosts your physical strength. However, this effect cannot surpass +100 percent when equipped with multiple instances.Complete the Corel Battle Intel: Sand Slitherers in the combat simulator.

Best Materia for Barret in FF7 Rebirth

MateriaDescriptionHow to get it
Auto-Unique AbilityAutomatically triggers unique abilities for allies during combat. Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 20 data points in the Grasslands region.
ProvokeAutomatically activates Provoke to divert enemy attention when allies are critically wounded. Not effective against formidable foes.Complete Grasslands Battle Intel: Natural Order in the combat simulator.
HP UpBoosts your maximum HP. This enhancement is capped at +30 percent when equipped with more than one.Grab in Northern Ridge (Mt. Nibel) during chapter one or complete Combat Training: Beginner’s Hall in the combat simulator.
Steadfast BlockReduces incoming enemy damage and accelerates ATB gauge filling while blocking.Score an A when playing Cinco de Chocobo on the piano or complete Combat Training: Synergy in the combat simulator.
BarrierEnables the use defensive spells.Enables the use of defensive spells.

Best Materia for Red in FF7 Rebirth

MateriaDescriptionHow to get it
Speed UpBoosts your speed, capped at +100 percent when multiple are equipped.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 40 data points in the Nibel region.
Steadfast BlockReduces incoming enemy damage and accelerates ATB gauge filling while blocking.Score an A when playing Cinco de Chocobo on the piano or complete Combat Training: Synergy in the combat simulator.
DarksideGrants access to Darkside. While activated, enhances the effectiveness of abilities but inflicts damage upon their usePurchase it from Chadley after scoring 40 data points in the Nibel region.
EmpowermentEnables the use of spells that boost both physical and magical attacks. When paired with warding materia, it provides resistance against reductions in physical and magical attacks.Purchased from Materia vending machines after chapter six.
Auto-Weapon AbilityGrants automatic activation of weapon abilities for allies not under direct control during battle. This applies to weapon abilities assigned to command shortcuts.Purchase it from Chadley after getting 15 data points in the Corel region.

Best Materia for Yuffie in FF7 Rebirth

MateriaDescriptionHow to get it
ATB AssistBoosts allies’ ATB gauges slightly when consecutive ATB commands are executed.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 40 data points in the Nibel region.
MP UpRaises your maximum MP. The increase caps at +30 percent when multiple ones are equipped.Found in the Mythril Cave and rewarded after completing Combat Training: Red XIII in the combat simulator.
SubversionProvides immunity to negative status effects associated with the linked materia.Found in the Hall of Life during chapter nine or purchased after chapter 10.
Warding
Provides protection against negative status effects associated with the linked materia.		Found during chapter 11 as you climb the Nibel Reactor or purchased after chapter 10.
Auto-Weapon AbilityEnables automatic activation of weapon abilities for allies when they are not directly controlled during combat. This applies to weapon abilities assigned to command shortcuts.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 15 data points in the Corel region.

Best Materia for Cait Sith in FF7 Rebirth

MateriaDescriptionHow to get it
Luck UpBoosts your luck stat. This bonus cannot exceed +100 percent when equipped with more than one.Starter Materia.
ATB StaggerBoosts ATB gauge when staggering an opponent.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 30 data points in the Junon region.
First StrikeBoosts the starting capacity of the ATB gauge at the beginning of battles.Complete the Grasslands Battle Intel: Horror on the Range.
AP UpDoubles the AP earned for the linked materia.Complete the Corel Battle Intel: Badlands Beasts combat simulator challenge.
ATB BoostWhen triggered, doubles the ATB gauge.Purchase it from Chadley after scoring 15 data points in the Corel region.

Though Cande started her journey in the video game industry as a localization specialist six years ago, she soon realized that her true calling was to annoy NPCS and smash virtual pottery. Under Nintendo and Square Enix's chokehold, she will willingly pour hours upon hours into reaching 100% completion in the longest roleplaying games ever made. But hey, who needs fresh air and sunlight when you can just live in Ivalice?