Best builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

What build should you use for each character in FF7 Rebirth?
Published: Mar 5, 2024 07:07 pm
Each character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is unique, and they bring a distinct gameplay style to combat. You want to optimize each character you use, and how you do that comes down to choosing the best build for each one.

You can only use three party members simultaneously in FF7 Rebirth. This dramatically limits the options you can pick from and forces you to selectively create an optimized party for the more difficult combat scenarios you can find as you progress further into your playthrough. We’ve listed some of the best weapons, armor, accessories, and materia each character should use if you want to optimize them in FF7 Rebirth.

Best build for Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cloud fighting Alexander in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cloud can be a physical or magic attacker in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Cloud is a flexible character because you can build him to operate as someone who primarily uses his skills or focuses on magic. I find that both work through my playthrough, and he’s exceptionally adaptable to reflect any preferred playstyle. However, because he is a melee attacker and prefers to close the distance, I recommend creating a melee-focused build and increasing the damage of these abilities.

  • Best Weapon: Igneous Saber
  • Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
  • Best Accessory: Gotterdammerung or Full-Throttle Wristguards
  • Best Materia: Assess, ATB Stagger, Charka, Elemental, First Strike, HP Absorption, Precision Defense Focus, and Strength Up

Best build for Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Tifa in the Combat Simulator in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Focus on increasing Tifa’s physical and basic attack stats. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Tifa is a fantastic melee attacker in FF7 Rebirth. She’s excellent at increasing her ATB, and she’s even better at increasing an enemy’s Pressure meter, making it easier for you to Stagger them. I don’t recommend leaning into Magic with her; you should keep her focused on improving her basic attacks or melee abilities.

  • Best Weapon: Kaiser Knuckles
  • Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
  • Best Accessory: Full-Throttle Wristguards
  • Best Materia: ATB Assist, ATB Stagger, Charka, Empowerment, First Strike, HP Absorption, Luck Up, Prayer, Precision Defense Focus, and Strength Up

Best build for Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Aerith fighting Alexander in the Combat Simulator.
Focus on increasing Aerith’s magical abilities and MP. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Aerith has little competition in FF7 Rebirth when it comes to magic users. She is one of the better healers and can upgrade her magic attacks using the many weapon abilities you can unlock, such as Arcane Ward and Radiant Ward. Chrono Aegis is a great way to protect Aerith or other party members during combat. Focusing entirely on Aerith’s magical skills as a support character makes her a truly scary asset, and she can be used in nearly every part of your Rebirth playthrough. She’s hard to beat as a magic user.

  • Best Weapon: Plumose Rod
  • Best Armor: Hades Armlet
  • Best Accessory: Healing Carcanet
  • Best Materia: Cleansing, Empowerment, Fire and Ice, Healing, Lightning and Wind, Magic Focus, Magic Up, MP Absorption, MP Up, and Revival

Best build for Barret in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Barret fighting in the Combat Simulator
Treat Barret as a ranged tank and support character in your party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although Barret might prefer to stick to ranged combat using his gun, he’s a great tank who can take hits for his teammates. Like Cloud, you can choose to have him focus on using his weapon attacks or unleashing magic, but he’s one of the better defensive characters you can use. He can provoke the enemy into focusing on him rather than others, using Steelskin to then protect himself, giving them freedom to tear through any foe.

  • Best Weapon: Battle Cry
  • Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
  • Best Accessory: Enhanced Karmic Cowl
  • Best Materia: Charka, Elemental, Empowerment, Fortification, Healing, Lightning and Wind, MP Absorption, Prayer, Provoke, Steadfast Block, and Synergy Support

Best build for Red XIII in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Red XIII fighting in the combat simulator.
Focus on increasing Red’s physical attacks, and critical attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Red XIII is a character I like to treat as if I were using Cloud. He’s great at closing the distance with enemies, and while I can build him for magic, I feel he can excel far more, leaning into his claws and unleashing his Vengeance ability. You can increase his Critical Hit Rate to make him a devastating attack asset, capable of sustaining himself through his self-heals.

  • Best Weapon: Golden Collar
  • Best Armor: Hades Armlet
  • Best Accessory: Full-Throttle Wristguards
  • Best Materia: ATB Boost, ATB Stagger, Chakra, Empowerment, First Strike, HP Absoprotion, Luck Up, Speed Up, Strength Up, and Time

Best build for Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Yuffie fighting in the Combat Simulator.
Increase Yuffie’s attacks and unleash powerful Critical blows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Yuffie is another powerful attacker in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth who can use her attacks at close and medium range. What makes her even stronger is these attacks can change elements, meaning she can usually tap into an enemy’s weakness, so long as you learn it using Assess. Like Red XIII, you can dramatically increase her Critical Hit Rate and Damage for high damage output.

  • Best Weapon: Fuma Shuriken
  • Best Armor: Hades Armlet
  • Best Accessory: Full-Throttle Wristguards
  • Best Materia: ATB Assist, ATB Stagger, Elemental, Empowerment, First Strike, Gambler, Jump, Luck Up, Speed Up, and Strength Up

Best build for Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Cait Sith fighting on top of Moogle in Combat Simulator.
Cait Sith is a melee support and tank character for your party. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The final party member you unlock is Cait Sith. He’s an exceptional tank who focuses on buffing and enhancing the party. He’s a helpful character to boost your party members with support spells and can focus on drawing attention away from the weaker damage dealers, similar to Barret.

  • Best Weapon: Golden Megaphone
  • Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
  • Best Accessory: Enhanced Karmic Cowl
  • Best Materia: ATB Assist, Barrier, Binding, Charka, Disempowerment, Energy Skill, Enervation, Fortification, Prayer, Provoke, Revival, Steadfast Block, and Vitality Up
