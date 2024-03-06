Best builds in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Each character in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is unique, and they bring a distinct gameplay style to combat. You want to optimize each character you use, and how you do that comes down to choosing the best build for each one.
You can only use three party members simultaneously in FF7 Rebirth. This dramatically limits the options you can pick from and forces you to selectively create an optimized party for the more difficult combat scenarios you can find as you progress further into your playthrough. We’ve listed some of the best weapons, armor, accessories, and materia each character should use if you want to optimize them in FF7 Rebirth.
Best build for Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Cloud is a flexible character because you can build him to operate as someone who primarily uses his skills or focuses on magic. I find that both work through my playthrough, and he’s exceptionally adaptable to reflect any preferred playstyle. However, because he is a melee attacker and prefers to close the distance, I recommend creating a melee-focused build and increasing the damage of these abilities.
- Best Weapon: Igneous Saber
- Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
- Best Accessory: Gotterdammerung or Full-Throttle Wristguards
- Best Materia: Assess, ATB Stagger, Charka, Elemental, First Strike, HP Absorption, Precision Defense Focus, and Strength Up
Best build for Tifa in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Tifa is a fantastic melee attacker in FF7 Rebirth. She’s excellent at increasing her ATB, and she’s even better at increasing an enemy’s Pressure meter, making it easier for you to Stagger them. I don’t recommend leaning into Magic with her; you should keep her focused on improving her basic attacks or melee abilities.
- Best Weapon: Kaiser Knuckles
- Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
- Best Accessory: Full-Throttle Wristguards
- Best Materia: ATB Assist, ATB Stagger, Charka, Empowerment, First Strike, HP Absorption, Luck Up, Prayer, Precision Defense Focus, and Strength Up
Best build for Aerith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Aerith has little competition in FF7 Rebirth when it comes to magic users. She is one of the better healers and can upgrade her magic attacks using the many weapon abilities you can unlock, such as Arcane Ward and Radiant Ward. Chrono Aegis is a great way to protect Aerith or other party members during combat. Focusing entirely on Aerith’s magical skills as a support character makes her a truly scary asset, and she can be used in nearly every part of your Rebirth playthrough. She’s hard to beat as a magic user.
- Best Weapon: Plumose Rod
- Best Armor: Hades Armlet
- Best Accessory: Healing Carcanet
- Best Materia: Cleansing, Empowerment, Fire and Ice, Healing, Lightning and Wind, Magic Focus, Magic Up, MP Absorption, MP Up, and Revival
Best build for Barret in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Although Barret might prefer to stick to ranged combat using his gun, he’s a great tank who can take hits for his teammates. Like Cloud, you can choose to have him focus on using his weapon attacks or unleashing magic, but he’s one of the better defensive characters you can use. He can provoke the enemy into focusing on him rather than others, using Steelskin to then protect himself, giving them freedom to tear through any foe.
- Best Weapon: Battle Cry
- Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
- Best Accessory: Enhanced Karmic Cowl
- Best Materia: Charka, Elemental, Empowerment, Fortification, Healing, Lightning and Wind, MP Absorption, Prayer, Provoke, Steadfast Block, and Synergy Support
Best build for Red XIII in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Red XIII is a character I like to treat as if I were using Cloud. He’s great at closing the distance with enemies, and while I can build him for magic, I feel he can excel far more, leaning into his claws and unleashing his Vengeance ability. You can increase his Critical Hit Rate to make him a devastating attack asset, capable of sustaining himself through his self-heals.
- Best Weapon: Golden Collar
- Best Armor: Hades Armlet
- Best Accessory: Full-Throttle Wristguards
- Best Materia: ATB Boost, ATB Stagger, Chakra, Empowerment, First Strike, HP Absoprotion, Luck Up, Speed Up, Strength Up, and Time
Best build for Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
Yuffie is another powerful attacker in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth who can use her attacks at close and medium range. What makes her even stronger is these attacks can change elements, meaning she can usually tap into an enemy’s weakness, so long as you learn it using Assess. Like Red XIII, you can dramatically increase her Critical Hit Rate and Damage for high damage output.
- Best Weapon: Fuma Shuriken
- Best Armor: Hades Armlet
- Best Accessory: Full-Throttle Wristguards
- Best Materia: ATB Assist, ATB Stagger, Elemental, Empowerment, First Strike, Gambler, Jump, Luck Up, Speed Up, and Strength Up
Best build for Cait Sith in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
The final party member you unlock is Cait Sith. He’s an exceptional tank who focuses on buffing and enhancing the party. He’s a helpful character to boost your party members with support spells and can focus on drawing attention away from the weaker damage dealers, similar to Barret.
- Best Weapon: Golden Megaphone
- Best Armor: Resplendent Bracer
- Best Accessory: Enhanced Karmic Cowl
- Best Materia: ATB Assist, Barrier, Binding, Charka, Disempowerment, Energy Skill, Enervation, Fortification, Prayer, Provoke, Revival, Steadfast Block, and Vitality Up