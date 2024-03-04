Cait Sith is one of the many lovable characters in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. While he doesn’t join the crew at the start of the game, his appearance and abilities make him one of the most memorable characters in the series.

If you’re wondering when the character appears and joins Cloud’s party, read on. This guide will inform you when Cait Sith joins the party in FF7 Rebirth.

When does Cait Sith join the party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

Cait Sith and his Moogle pal. Image via Square Enix

Cait Sith is a friendly anthropomorphic feline you meet in FF7 Rebirth. Like in the original game, the party is introduced to him at the Golden Saucer. This happens in Chapter Eight, where he joins the crew passively on their adventure. He then eventually officially joins the party at the start of Chapter Nine.

After joining the party, players will be able to control and customize his abilities, accessories, and items. During combat, Cait serves as a caster and support character who uses Megaphones as his primary weapon. He’s also notably accompanied by his big Moogle associate, which players can summon with the ability Let’s Ride. This ability summons the Moogle to damage enemies either on its own or with Cait, who rides it to gain access to new skills and abilities. However, the Moogle will also spawn with its own health bar once summoned. If it receives enough damage, it will fall and only respawn if you summon it again.

Additionally, Cait is able to use his Magic Mogbox skills, which lets him roll a die for a random effect. This ranges from offensive attacks to buffs and healing skills.