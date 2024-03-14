How to get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth

Dark Matter is easily one of the hardest materials to get in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Thankfully, we know a few ways you and the gang can round up some of this elusive resource.

To create some of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s rarest items, you need an array of the most valuable crafting resources in FF7 Rebirth. One of these—Dark Matter—is especially tricky to get your hands on.

In classic FF fashion, expect to have more trouble acquiring material than you actually will with many bosses and segments. Like a giddy Chocobo, we’re eager to show you where to get Dark Matter and what it can be used on in FF7 Rebirth.

Where to get Dark Matter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Simply put, Dark Matter is only obtainable through a handful of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s mini-games, and even then, it’s via the harder versions of mini-games or achieving eye-watering scores.

There is a dearth of Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth, so don’t expect to find it lying around like you would some Iron Ore or Timber. Dark Matter is sparse. As such, you’ll have to jump through hoops to get anywhere near the resource.

Here’s every known way I’ve come across to find Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth.

Location How to get Corel Region: The Gold Saucer Achieve Rank II on Expert in the Galactic Saviors mini-game in Speed Square. Corel Region: The Gold Saucer Achieve Rank II on Expert in the G-Bike mini-game in Wonderment Square. Corel Region: The Gold Saucer Defeat Shiva in the 3D Brawler mini-game in Wonderment Square. Corel Region: The Gold Saucer Win The Kujata Stampede challenge in Chocobo Square. Coral Region: Cactuar Crush 3 Achieve Rank III in Cactaur Crush 3—unlocked by finding the third Protorelic location in the Corel Region. Coral Region: Cactuar Crush 4 Achieve Rank IV in Cactaur Crush 4—unlocked by finding the fourth Protorelic location in the Corel Region. Coral Region: The Dustbowl Achieve Rank II on Challenging in the Gold Rush mini-game. Junon Region: Lower Junon Achieve Rank III in the Dolphin Show mini-game.

How to use Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth

Dark Matter is used as an ingredient to create six of the most powerful and sought-after accessories in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Here’s every accessory that requires Dark Matter and the recipes we’ve uncovered so far, with the final three to be updated as soon as possible.

Transmutation Accessory Recipe Enhanced Camaraderie Earrings ??? Enhanced Draconic Ring 1 Aureate Horn

4 Dark Matter

1 Draconic Ring

1 Pirate Jetsam Enhanced Expeditionary Medal 4 Dark Matter

1 Expeditionary Medal

1 Lustrous Feather

1 Pirate Jetsam Enhanced Karmic Cowl 4 Dark Matter

1 Karmic Cowl

1 Pirate Jetsam

1 Resplendant Robe Enhanced Malboro Orb ??? Enhanced Psychic’s Charm ???

If you’re looking for more FF7 Rebirth endgame guidance, find out how to beat the Shadowblood Queen in Queen’s Blood, how to get Magnify Materia, and even how to get an S review in the Loveless Performance.

