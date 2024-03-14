Category:
Final Fantasy

How to get Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth

Don't be left in the Dark over this Matter.

Andrew Highton

Published: Mar 14, 2024 09:31 am
dark matter in ff7 rebirth
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dark Matter is easily one of the hardest materials to get in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. Thankfully, we know a few ways you and the gang can round up some of this elusive resource.



To create some of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth‘s rarest items, you need an array of the most valuable crafting resources in FF7 Rebirth. One of these—Dark Matter—is especially tricky to get your hands on.

In classic FF fashion, expect to have more trouble acquiring material than you actually will with many bosses and segments. Like a giddy Chocobo, we’re eager to show you where to get Dark Matter and what it can be used on in FF7 Rebirth.

Where to get Dark Matter in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

g-bike in ff7 rebirth
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Simply put, Dark Matter is only obtainable through a handful of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth’s mini-games, and even then, it’s via the harder versions of mini-games or achieving eye-watering scores.

There is a dearth of Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth, so don’t expect to find it lying around like you would some Iron Ore or Timber. Dark Matter is sparse. As such, you’ll have to jump through hoops to get anywhere near the resource.

Here’s every known way I’ve come across to find Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth.

LocationHow to get
Corel Region: The Gold SaucerAchieve Rank II on Expert in the Galactic Saviors mini-game in Speed Square.
Corel Region: The Gold SaucerAchieve Rank II on Expert in the G-Bike mini-game in Wonderment Square.
Corel Region: The Gold SaucerDefeat Shiva in the 3D Brawler mini-game in Wonderment Square.
Corel Region: The Gold SaucerWin The Kujata Stampede challenge in Chocobo Square.
Coral Region: Cactuar Crush 3Achieve Rank III in Cactaur Crush 3—unlocked by finding the third Protorelic location in the Corel Region.
Coral Region: Cactuar Crush 4Achieve Rank IV in Cactaur Crush 4—unlocked by finding the fourth Protorelic location in the Corel Region.
Coral Region: The DustbowlAchieve Rank II on Challenging in the Gold Rush mini-game.
Junon Region: Lower JunonAchieve Rank III in the Dolphin Show mini-game.

How to use Dark Matter in FF7 Rebirth

dark matter description in ff7 rebirth
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Dark Matter is used as an ingredient to create six of the most powerful and sought-after accessories in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Here’s every accessory that requires Dark Matter and the recipes we’ve uncovered so far, with the final three to be updated as soon as possible.

Transmutation AccessoryRecipe
Enhanced Camaraderie Earrings???
Enhanced Draconic Ring1 Aureate Horn
4 Dark Matter
1 Draconic Ring
1 Pirate Jetsam
Enhanced Expeditionary Medal4 Dark Matter
1 Expeditionary Medal
1 Lustrous Feather
1 Pirate Jetsam
Enhanced Karmic Cowl4 Dark Matter
1 Karmic Cowl
1 Pirate Jetsam
1 Resplendant Robe
Enhanced Malboro Orb???
Enhanced Psychic’s Charm???

If you’re looking for more FF7 Rebirth endgame guidance, find out how to beat the Shadowblood Queen in Queen’s Blood, how to get Magnify Materia, and even how to get an S review in the Loveless Performance.

