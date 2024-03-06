Category:
Final Fantasy

FF7 Rebirth: How to get Magnify Materia

Let's Magnify the issue.
Magnify Materia is back in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and was incredibly popular in FF7 Remake. Luckily, there are a few guaranteed methods to acquire the blue ball of beauty in Rebirth.

Let’s disregard physical attacks for a second, because we all know the real fun of FF7 Rebirth comes from hoarding and leveling up Materia fast. These are magical spheres of energy fueled by the planet’s lifestream. There are many types of Elemental Materia for you to get your hands on, but you can excel in most situations with adequate Support Materia.

If you didn’t already know, Support Materia is blue, and generally serves to enhance other Materia. This is where Magnify Materia comes into the equation, and we’ve tracked it down so you don’t have to.

What does Magnify Materia do in FF7 Rebirth?

final fantasy 7 rebirth magnify materia stats
You can become the master of range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Magnify Materia increases the range of magic, meaning you can stand further away from the enemy to cast a spell on them—at the expense of the magic’s effectiveness being reduced. It has three stars in total, so you can level up the Materia twice until it reaches its full potential as a three-star Materia.

Here are all the levels of Magnify Materia and the effects of each:

  • 1-Star Magnify Materia: Expand range of linked Materia (potency modified by -60% when expanded).
  • 2-Star Magnify Materia: Expand range of linked Materia (potency modified by -45% when expanded).
  • 3-Star Magnify Materia: Expand range of linked Materia (potency modified by -25% when expanded).

Where to get Magnify Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

There are at least three known ways to get Magnify Materia in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth: In a chest during chapter one, automatically once Cait Sith joins the party, and as a reward for completing the Victim of Circumstance side quest.

With all due respect, we’re going to ignore the chapter one Materia, as you will lose it once the chapter ends—so there’s no point getting attached to it. Let’s instead look at the two main ways, that we know of so far, that you can acquire Magnify Materia in FF7 Rebirth.

Cait Sith’s Magnify Materia

Even if you barrel your way through the main story faster than a Chocobo trying to break a new lap record, it’s still going to take your many hours until Cait Sith joins your party in chapter eight.

Like when Yuffie joins the party, Cait Sith will come equipped with his own inventory of goodies, weapons, and equipment once he joins, and he has Magnify equipped. If you’re feeling evil, you can take it off him the second you gain access to the menu after Cait Sith joins and equip it to someone else.

Victim of Circumstance quest

Another known way to get Magnify Materia is as a reward for finding and completing the Victim of Circumstance side quest.

Again, Magnify is considered one of FF7 Rebirth‘s strongest Materia, so don’t be surprised to learn you can’t get this quest until chapter 12. You can start it once you reach the Cosmo Canyon Region, and it will be on the Notice Board in the main town area you have to visit anyway.

Complete the mission to obtain your third guaranteed piece of Magnify Materia. If you found this helpful, we’ve also assembled what we think is the best selection of Materia for Cloud in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, so check it out if you favor the spiky-haired hero.

