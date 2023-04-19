How to get Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity in Final Fantasy XIV

The time between patches in Final Fantasy XIV can get stale every once in a while, but the developers of the game have come up with a creative way to get players engaged in more content while they wait for new patches with more content to drop in the form of Moogle Tomestone Events.
During the time players can earn the Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, they’re encouraged to go back and do old content such as The Praetorium, Puppet’s Bunker, and more. Each run of these duties will award players with a varying amount of Tomestones, which can then be traded to an NPC for rewards such as mounts, furniture, Orchestrion Rolls, emotes, and more.
Players generally like these events because it gives them the opportunity to earn things that might have been released for a limited time, or are locked behind the content they don’t want to engage in, such as PvP or Extreme Trials.
Here is every duty where players can earn Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity. Note that the duties must be level synced to earn them.
All duties that give Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity for the 2023 Moogle Tomestone Event
Awards seven Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach – Level 80 Alliance Raid
- The Praetorium – Level 50 Main Scenario Dungeon
Awards six Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Puppets’ Bunker – Level 80 Alliance Raid
Awards five Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Copied Factory – Level 80 Alliance Raid
Awards three or four Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- Hidden Gorge – Rival Wings PvP map
- Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) – Frontline PvP map
- The Fields of Glory (Shatter) – Frontline PvP map
- Seal Rock (Seize) – Frontline PvP map
- The Borderland Ruins (Secure) – Frontline PvP map
Awards four Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- Hullbreaker Isle – Level 50 Dungeon
- The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard) – Level 50 Dungeon
- Castrum Meridianum – Level 50 Dungeon
Awards three Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- The Porta Decumana – Level 50 Trial
- Dzemael Darkhold – Level 44 Dungeon
- Cutter’s Cry – Level 38 Dungeon
- The Sunken Temple of Qarn – Level 35 Dungeon
Awards two Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity
- Alexander – The Soul of the Creator – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Heart of the Creator – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Breath of the Creator – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Eyes of the Creator – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Burden of the Son – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Arm of the Son – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Cuff of the Son – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Fist of the Son – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Burden of the Father – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Arm of the Father – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Cuff of the Father – Level 60 Raid
- Alexander – The Fist of the Father – Level 60 Raid
- The Cloud Deck – Level 80 Trial
- Castrum Marinum – Level 80 Trial
- Cinder Drift – Level 80 Trial
The Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Moogle Tomestone Event begins on April 24 and ends when maintenance for Patch 6.4 starts, which is currently speculated by the community to take place on May 23.