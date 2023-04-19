How to get Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity in Final Fantasy XIV

The time between patches in Final Fantasy XIV can get stale every once in a while, but the developers of the game have come up with a creative way to get players engaged in more content while they wait for new patches with more content to drop in the form of Moogle Tomestone Events.

During the time players can earn the Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity, they’re encouraged to go back and do old content such as The Praetorium, Puppet’s Bunker, and more. Each run of these duties will award players with a varying amount of Tomestones, which can then be traded to an NPC for rewards such as mounts, furniture, Orchestrion Rolls, emotes, and more.

Players generally like these events because it gives them the opportunity to earn things that might have been released for a limited time, or are locked behind the content they don’t want to engage in, such as PvP or Extreme Trials.

Here is every duty where players can earn Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity. Note that the duties must be level synced to earn them.

All duties that give Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity for the 2023 Moogle Tomestone Event

Awards seven Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach – Level 80 Alliance Raid

The Praetorium – Level 50 Main Scenario Dungeon

Awards six Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Puppets’ Bunker – Level 80 Alliance Raid

Awards five Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Copied Factory – Level 80 Alliance Raid

Awards three or four Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Hidden Gorge – Rival Wings PvP map

Onsal Hakair (Danshig Naadam) – Frontline PvP map

The Fields of Glory (Shatter) – Frontline PvP map

Seal Rock (Seize) – Frontline PvP map

The Borderland Ruins (Secure) – Frontline PvP map

Awards four Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Hullbreaker Isle – Level 50 Dungeon

The Tam-Tara Deepcroft (Hard) – Level 50 Dungeon

Castrum Meridianum – Level 50 Dungeon

Awards three Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

The Porta Decumana – Level 50 Trial

Dzemael Darkhold – Level 44 Dungeon

Cutter’s Cry – Level 38 Dungeon

The Sunken Temple of Qarn – Level 35 Dungeon

Awards two Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity

Alexander – The Soul of the Creator – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Heart of the Creator – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Breath of the Creator – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Eyes of the Creator – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Burden of the Son – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Arm of the Son – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Cuff of the Son – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Fist of the Son – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Burden of the Father – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Arm of the Father – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Cuff of the Father – Level 60 Raid

Alexander – The Fist of the Father – Level 60 Raid

The Cloud Deck – Level 80 Trial

Castrum Marinum – Level 80 Trial

Cinder Drift – Level 80 Trial

The Irregular Tomestones of Mendacity Moogle Tomestone Event begins on April 24 and ends when maintenance for Patch 6.4 starts, which is currently speculated by the community to take place on May 23.