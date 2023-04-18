Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity event start and end dates

With yet another content patch looming in the distance, Final Fantasy XIV developers have added a new Moogle Treasure Trove event that will allow players to earn rewards that might be difficult or impossible to get just by completing dailies or easy dungeons and trials.

Moogle Treasure Trove events are typically held between large patches to get players some harder-to-get rewards. Each time one comes around, there are different choices for what the tomes can buy. It serves as a filler for players who might not engage in certain content like Extreme Trials or Deep Dungeons. There are typically mounts, fashion accessories, gear, Orchestrion Rolls, and more in the pool of rewards.

When does the Final Fantasy XIV Moogle Treasure Trove The Hunt for Mendacity event start and end?

The Hunt for Mendacity Moogle Treasure Trove event is set to begin on April 24 at 3am CT, and will run until the game goes down for maintenance to update to Patch 6.4. The exact date of Patch 6.4 is not officially confirmed at the time of writing, but players usually know when to expect it. The current speculation is that the content update will drop on May 23, giving players just about a month to farm up tomes to exchange them for the plethora of rewards.

Players who want to save up the tomes can queue up for a variety of different duties in order to gain the tomes. The little Moogle head next to the duty will indicate that it gives the tomes, and clicking on it will tell players how many it gives.

Image via Square Enix

Typically, players run the ones that give the most tomes such as The Praetorium, The Tower at Paradigm’s Breach and The Puppets’ Bunker. Some players will even pull together a team of Blue Mages to finish content quickly, but since they’ll have a long while to get all of the things they want, it shouldn’t be difficult to get the tomes they need if they do their dailies each day.