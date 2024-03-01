How to beat Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Titan is a summon you can unlock in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and is the first one you encounter during your journey. You learn about it shortly after speaking with Chadley, a returning Final Fantasy 7 Remake character who collects combat data for you and creates Materia.

Before you unlock Titan, Chadley must collect enough combat data for you and your party about how to use it. It would be best if you defeated Titan in combat using Chadley’s Combat Simulator, and it’s the only way to quell this powerful creature. There are a few things you want to do to prepare to beat Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you don’t get your party ready before this fight, it’s going to be much tougher than you might expect.

How to prepare to fight Titan in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Find Titan Summon Crystals to make it an easy fight against Titan. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before fighting Titan, I have a few recommendations. The first is to explore the Grasslands in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth and track down at least two of the Summon Crystals you can find in this region. They are connected to Titan, and unlocking them gives you a better understanding of his Summon Materia, which means you can lower the difficulty of this boss fight.

For every Summon Crystal you find in the Grasslands for Titan, Chadley can lower the difficulty of Titan’s boss fight by one degree. Although there are three Summon Crystals, I could fight against Titan, having only found two. Finding at least two made it much easier to beat Titan using my level 21 party in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

Next, complete the Grasslands Region Intel: Level 1 Combat Challenge with Chadley. You can unlock it by battling at least five enemies from the Grasslands before reporting back to Chadley. The challenge then has you fight against five rounds of enemies from the Grasslands with your party, rewarding you with the Healing Materia. This is one of the better ways to get a powerful heal early on during your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, which I promptly gave to Aerith before battling Titan. Tracking down the Chadley waypoints is exceptionally helpful for unlocking new items, such as the cushions you use for resting.

All Titan weaknesses and how to defeat in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Titan is weak to Wind attacks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When facing off against Titan, this towering adversary can be challenging to take down. You can lower the difficulty of Titan’s encounter if you’ve tracked down the various Summon Crystals in the Grasslands. Again, I took on this encounter having found two Summon Crystals, but there are three for you to find. You also want to make sure someone in your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth party has the Assess Materia to learn a full layout of Titan’s weaknesses and resistances. It’s weak against Wind attacks, and resistant against Fire, Ice, and Thunder attacks.

Titan is an aggressive opponent who closes the distance between you and your party. Your best chance against it is to hit with an Aero spell used by the Wind Materia. You want to use this as early as possible to gain an advantage on Titan and continue to unleash them as often as possible. Make sure the healer in your Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth party has the Healing Materia you acquired from Chadley’s Combat Challenge.

When it uses Earthen Aegis, this is the shield it will use to protect itself. If you can break this barrier, it should Pressure Titan longer, along with dodging or counterattacking its attacks. The ones you can block are Stone, Stonega, Mountain Crusher, and Boulder Hurl.

Upon defeating Titan, the Summon Materia is now available. You can give it to one of your party members to use as you continue your playthrough of Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.