Final Fantasy XIV fans are losing their minds over this new item

It’s an exciting time for Final Fantasy XIV players thanks to Patch 6.35 bringing tons more content to the game yesterday. It update includes Endwalker’s first deep dungeon, more Manderville’s Relic Weapon quests, and the addition of the Loporrits Beast Tribe.

But another unexpected feature has been spotted by a growing number of fans: an item called the Lalafell Lifter. It’s an indoor furniture item used in housing that’s dedicated to the cute race.

“Tired of being forgotten in conversation and hitting the edge of the table with your nose? No longer with the Lalafell Lifter,” the item’s description jokingly reads. “The chair [is] specifically designed to uplift even the smallest of heroes.”

Comments on social media quickly multiplied following the patch, with fans expressing amusement and joking about the item basically being a “baby” chair due to its pink and white colors, mocking Lalafell characters. A creative fan even made a sketch overnight about this joke.

There are all sorts of playable races in FFXIV. Some of them are bigger, like Roegadyns and Vieras. The Lalafells, on the other hand, are the smallest characters available in the game.

They’re often targeted by jokes about their size, and Square Enix often plays around with them. The Lalafell Lifter was made so that they don’t feel left out anymore, but it seems like it bore the opposite effect.

Related: Final Fantasy XIV is getting a new ear wiggle emote and Foxclon is so over it already

“As someone who has played exclusively as a Lalafell my entire time in FF14… I am both offended and desperately in need of one,” wrote the top-voted comment in a Reddit thread showcasing the item.

The Lalafell Lifter should be a must-have for a truly welcoming house for every visitor. It can be bought by every housing merchant for 2,000 gil, located in each Housing District.

Meanwhile, players can collect more gear by completing Eureka Orthos, the latest deep dungeon, as well as completing the new Manderville’s Relic Weapon quests. New Splendorous Tools are also offering more possibilities for crafters and gatherers in FFXIV.