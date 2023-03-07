Final Fantasy XIV‘s Patch 6.35 is a great content addition for crafters and gatherers. In addition to the Lopporits Beast Tribes which will challenge crafters with a new set of quests, the Splendorous Tools will also give crafters some new tools to craft with.

With the new tools, players can craft or gather specific items and obtain class-specific tools that they can then upgrade in future updates. The Disciple of the Land and Hand tools are reminiscent of Relic Weapons for Disciples of War or Magic. The difference is that players will need to craft or gather for these tools instead of completing battle-themed tasks for Relic Weapons.

How to unlock Splendorous Tools in Final Fantasy XIV

The prerequisite for unlocking Splendorous Tools is quite a doozy, but if players have their crafters and gatherers leveled and they’ve completed the Crystarium Deliveries, it shouldn’t be too much of a hassle to get to them.

To gain access to the quest An Original Improvement, which unlocks the tools, players must first complete the Main Scenario Quest “Endwalker.” Then, they also must have unlocked the Crystarium Deliveries, which is done by completing the quest “The Crystalline Mean.” Once those are completed, crafters and gatherers need to unlock the Boutique of Splendors by speaking with Mowen in Eulmore at X: 11.4 Y: 10.7.

Once all of those prerequisites are complete, then players can head to Chora-Zoi in the Crystarium at X: 7.8 Y: 11.4 to unlock An Original Improvement. Completing that quest will award a Splendorous Coffer which will contain the tool corresponding to the job currently equipped. After players have their first tool, they can unlock the tools for the other jobs by heading to Quinnana in the Crystarium at X: 10.4 Y: 7.7.

After that, players can start upgrading their tools by delivering a certain number of items to Chora-Zoi. Collectibles can be acquired by using the Crafting Log for Disciples of the Hand, by using specific gathering points for Disciples of the Land, and by using Select Bait Balls at specific locations for Fisher.