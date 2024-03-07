FF7 Rebirth: All Nibel Region Chocobo Stop locations

Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth starts off in Nibelheim, and things come full circle when Cloud and the gang return to the Nibel Region—with multiple Chocobo Stops waiting for you.

Nibel is the sixth and final main region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. It’s a significant and emotionally hard-hitting locale that adds huge weight to the story, predominantly because of Nibelheim itself, but there’s a whole new world outside to explore.

Along with the traditional Chadley Intel tasks to complete, there’s a plethora of Chocobo Stops to track down and tick off. We’ve compiled them all in this guide.

How many Chocobo Stops are in Nibel Region in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth?

The Nibel Region has eight Chocobo Stops, and if this isn’t your first rodeo, then you’ll know this was the number to expect based on previous regions.

In case you didn’t know, all you need to do is approach one of FF7 Rebirth‘s Chocobo Stops and hold down the Triangle button on the PlayStation 5 controller, then either your character or your Chocobo will muster their strength, hoist the sign back into an upright position. This will count as you fixing the stop, rewarding you with a Golden Plume in the process.

Every Nibel Chocobo Stop in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 1

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As with previous guides, we’re going form top to bottom. This is the northernmost stop, and it’s literally unmissable, just slightly northeast of Nibelheim.

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 2

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location two. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Conversely, for stop number two, you need to go southwest from Nibelheim. Follow the natural paths, and using our marker in the screenshot above, you will once again have no issue finding and repairing this stop.

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 3

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location three. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the previous Chocobo Stop, quickly head southeast, following the paths. You’ll cross a bridge, and the stop will be right next to one of Cid’s Little Bronco ports.

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 4

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location four. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can get to number four easier using a Chocobo with its water abilities. Just backtrack slightly, head in the direction of the marker, and use the Chocobo’s water jet ability to make your way to land. The stop is on a beach hidden away between some rocks.

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 5

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location five. Screenshot by Dot Esports

From stop four, go in the opposite direction back down the beach, cross the water, and you’ll encounter some rocks you can climb. A baby Chocobo will guide you the rest of the way if you get lost or confused.

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 6

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location six. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Back down the hill we go, and it’s time to cross a bit of water to get to the island west of Chocobo Stop number five. As our picture shows, it’s in the middle of the island, out in the open, and very accessible.

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 7

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location seven. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s another small island north of the one you’re on now, so we need to go there. Stop seven is here, on a beach, behind a broken pier.

Nibel Chocobo Stop location No. 8

Nibel Region Chocobo Stop location eight. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Could we have gotten this one earlier? Sure, but I wanted to end on the easiest note possible—especially if you’ve been following these Chocobo Stop guides. The eighth and final stop is literally at the end of the Nibel runway you can see in the screenshot. Just head right to the end of it, and the stop is in a corner tucked behind a warehouse.

For more information about FF7 Rebirth‘s Chocobo Stops, we have guides for all Grasslands Chocobo Stops, Junon Chocobo Stops, Corel Chocobo Stops, Gongaga Chocobo Stops, and Cosmo Canyon Chocobo Stops.