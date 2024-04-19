Where to find Mega Sloths in Fallout 76

In Fallout 76, you will encounter a lot of mutated creatures and irradiated humans. One such monster is the Mega Sloth, which has not appeared in other Fallout games.

If you want to find these Mega Sloths for yourself, there are a couple of spawn locations in Fallout 76 where you can check them out.

Fallout 76 Mega Sloth locations

Mega sloths are not cute. Image via Bethesda

In Fallout 76, Mega Sloths are primarily found in Appalachia. They maintain the same slow, relaxed pace of normal sloths and will initially leave you alone, but once they have you in their sights, they will not hesitate to close the gap and maul you. Because of this, it is recommended to keep your distance from the Mega Sloths before engaging with them.

To find these creatures, you have to look in two different regions on the map.

The Mire: A rural region of Appalachia, east of the Savage Divide.

A rural region of Appalachia, east of the Savage Divide. Cranberry Bog: A bog in the southeastern part of Appalachia known for its red flora.

If you choose The Mire, your best option would be to head to Tanagra Town. It can be found right in the middle of The Mire. This is the primary location in the region to check, but if you want to be more thorough about your exploration and get the most out of it, we recommend extending your search to The Treetops location nearby.

Next, move on to the other region where you might run into Mega Sloths, Cranberry Bog, which is denoted by red flower plants. Once you get here, you will want to head to Sunset Farm to find these creatures. From this location, head to Sundew Grove next if you need to find more.

If you still need to find even more Mega Sloths, an incident will occur during the Fasnacht Day event where a Mega Sloth will attack all participants involved.

That’s all of the Mega Sloth spawning locations in Appalachia, so head to these regions preferably on foot to successfully spawn these mutated sloths. Since you must be online to play Fallout 76 anyway, consider bringing some friends along. It could make the hunt easier and, hopefully, more entertaining. Please note, however, that Fallout 76 does not support crossplay so your friends must be playing on the same platform as you.

What are Mega Sloths used for?

Mega Sloths can drop the following items when defeated:

Megasloth Claw

Megasloth Mushroom

Megasloth Pelt

Megasloth Meat

These items can be used for crafting and cooking. For instance, you can use Megasloth Meat to cook Megasloth Tenderloin and Roast Megasloth. In addition, Megasloth Mushrooms can be used to prepare Megasloth Soup.

Item Crafted/Cooked Ingredients Megasloth Mushroom Soup Boiled Water (1), Megasloth Mushroom (1), Wood (1) Leather (5) Megasloth Pelt (1) Bone (2) Megasloth Claw (1) Megasloth Tenderloin Boiled Water (2), Megasloth Meat (2), Salt (2), Silt Bean (2), Wood (1) Roast Megasloth Megasloth Meat (1), Wood (1)

Mega Sloths are basically three-toed sloths only more powerful. They are much bigger and stronger than your average sloth, standing taller than an average human because of their mutations from overexposure to radiation. You can recognize them by their giant ape-like visage, full of hair and mushrooms growing on their back.

