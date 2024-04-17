Is Fallout 76 online only? Answered

Fallout 76 has a vast map for you to explore and get your fill of nuclear wasteland adventuring, but you aren’t alone if you’re trying to work out whether you need to be online to play Fallout 76.

Not everyone can be hooked up to an internet connection 24/7, so it could be a concern for some prospective players before purchasing the game. So, here’s all you need to know about Fallout 76′s online requirements.

Can you play Fallout 76 offline?

No, you cannot play Fallout 76 offline at the time of writing, and this will likely remain the case. Ultimately, the game is intended to be a shared experience with others. It’s a multiplayer Fallout game at its core. Interestingly, Vault 76’s purpose is to be home to 500 of the brightest in the country and allows vault residents to go out and reclaim the world on “Reclamation Day.” However, if you’re worried about things descending into chaos, with players killing each other every few seconds like in GTA Online, I can personally say this isn’t what happens.

Players in Appalachia aren’t as aggressive as you may think, and they even help each other out—a miracle, I know. The other night, for example, another lone player was on the same quest as me, and I stuck behind to help them. When the online cogs turn just right, it makes for a brilliant experience.

It will cost you if you want to adventure fully alone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Even though you can’t play the game offline in any form, you are able to play Fallout 76 solo, with a few caveats. There’s a Private Adventure mode where you can host a world for up to eight players, and it shares your progress from the normal mode. Or, you can create a custom world. The only drawback is you need to have a Fallout 1st membership to use either of these modes.

How much is a Fallout 1st membership? Is it worth it?

A Fallout 1st membership is costly. If you subscribe for a year it will set you back $99.99, so I only recommend purchasing it if you are an avid fan of Fallout 76 or have the funds to do so. There are several benefits to having a membership—mainly the Private adventure mode, but you also get 1650 Atoms (for use in the Atomic Store) each month, extra season rewards, a container for unlimited crafting component storage, and more.

Fallout 1st Memberships are 50% OFF from 4/11 – 5/9. Get access to unlimited storage for scrap, cosmetics, Season Pass access and more! pic.twitter.com/Hy1RBX6ZK7 — Fallout (@Fallout) April 11, 2024

Following the Fallout TV series release, there is a limited-time offer until May 9. New subscribers get 50% off a month of Fallout 1st. Having said that, if you don’t want to invest in a subscription, you won’t miss out on a lot. I play without subscribing and still enjoy my time plenty. Either way, you need an internet connection to experience any of Fallout 76.

