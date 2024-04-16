Can you play Fallout 76 solo?

Fallout 76 changed the formula for the Bethesda franchise with a focus on multiplayer, but can you play it solo? We have the answer.

The 2018 title has received a new lease of life following the release of the Fallout series, and Fallout 76 is available for free on Amazon Prime, making it the perfect entry point for new fans of the franchise.

The multiplayer features have confused some, however, so if you’re wondering whether Fallout 76 can be played single-player, read on for the answer.

Can you play Fallout 76 as a solo player?

Yes, you can play Fallout 76 on your own. Although Fallout 76 is designed for players to group up and explore the Wasteland, you are free to do what you please and, if you wish, can venture out alone.

If you adventure alone, however, there are some notable differences. When playing multiplayer, you benefit from several buffs, including sharing Perk Cards and the ability to fast travel to a teammate for free.

Players grouped together also share any Caps earned through PvP, even among players who did not participate, and shared instances for Daily Ops and quests. On top of that, your spot is saved if Fallout 76 crashes.

None of those bonuses are make-or-break, although you may find particular bosses or encounters difficult as a solo player. If you happen to get stuck, it’s a good idea to find someone willing to help you.

It’s worth noting that choosing to play multiplayer in Fallout 76 does not mean you have to face off against other players, as PvP is entirely optional and can be disabled entirely by enabling Pacifist Mode in the options menu.

