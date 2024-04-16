How to play Fallout 76 free with Amazon Prime

The popularity of Amazon’s Fallout television series is inspiring a renewed love for the Fallout game series. To celebrate this success, Amazon is even offering Fallout 76 for free to Amazon Prime subscribers until mid-May.

Claiming these games is a breeze if you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber. The best part is you don’t need the Amazon Luna app to play—they’re available for direct download.

How to download Fallout 76 for free on Prime Gaming

Claiming it is simple. Image via Amazon / Bethesda

If you are an Amazon Prime subscriber, you can claim Fallout 76 from the Amazon Prime Gaming website for PC and Xbox. Unfortunately, there is no free game download for those playing on PlayStation just yet.

To claim the PC version of Fallout 76, simply follow these easy steps:

Navigate to the Fallout 76 PC Amazon Prime Gaming page. Select the “Get game” button. Copy the code for the free game. Redeem your code directly for your PC via the Microsoft redemption page.

Once you’ve redeemed your code, the Fallout 76 page on Prime Gaming will read “collected” with the date you collected the game. If you haven’t yet claimed the PC copy of Fallout 76, be sure to do so before it expires on May 16.

If you prefer gaming on your Xbox, you can follow these four steps to download your Xbox console copy for Fallout 76:

Navigate to the Fallout 76 Prime Gaming page for the Xbox console version. Select the “Get game” button. Copy the code for your free Xbox version of Fallout 76. You can redeem the code directly via the Microsoft redemption page above or the Xbox redemption page in the in-game store.

Once your copy has been redeemed, you simply need to download it from your Library and start playing.

Tip: Please note Xbox console players must have an Xbox Live subscription to play Fallout 76.

Like the PC version, the Xbox code for Fallout 76 expires on May 16. So, make sure to claim yours before it expires. If you’re excited to dive into the world of Fallout, claim your free copy of Fallout 76 for PC and Xbox from Amazon’s Gaming page.

