How to change your name in Fall Guys

The latest and greatest battle royale, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, has had an explosive launch, topping the Steam charts and taking over Twitch. But with hundreds of thousands of new players comes server outages, exploitations, and cheaters.

As a consequence, the developers have had to step in and temporarily disable custom player names.

Slowly coming back online…



Changes:

👌 Optimisations and enhancements to the servers for the weekend!

👌 Temporarily disabled custom player names on Steam as players were using exploits to break UI and display offensive language

👌 Fixed store to prevent hacking crowns/kudos — Fall Guys | BeanBot Activated 🤖 (@FallGuysGame) August 7, 2020

Mediatonic, the developer of Fall Guys, is a relatively small company based in London. It’s had its fair share of success but it’s never seen anything like this. The sheer number of players has taken a turn for the worse on the servers and spiraled out of control.

Players previously had the option to customize their names, add colors, enlarge text, and highlight with bold and italics. But while this was innocent enough for most, some players took this a step too far, breaking the game’s UI and displaying offensive and inappropriate language.

For now, all names have been changed to a generic tag followed by four random numbers. When the developers finally sort out the servers and ban the cheaters, display names should be back for good.

This is a temporary measure that will almost certainly go back to normal in the days or weeks to come.

Here’s how to change your name when everything’s back in working order.

How to change your Fall Guys name on Steam

You can change your name by loading up Steam, hovering over and clicking on your username at the top of the screen, selecting Profile from the dropdown menu, and choosing Edit Profile.

From here, navigate to Profile Name and type in your new name. Once you’ve decided your name, scroll down to the bottom of the page, and select Save Changes. This will change your name on Steam and Fall Guys.

How to change your Fall Guys on PlayStation

Your Fall Guys name on PS4 is linked directly to your PSN ID, meaning you can’t simply change it on the fly.

If you’re desperate for a change of pace and you want a new name though, you can change your PSN ID.

You can do this by navigating to the PS4 settings menu, choosing Account Management, Account Information, Profile, and finally Online ID.

From here, you can choose a new Online ID. If you’ve changed your name before, you will have to pay for an additional $10. Once you’ve changed your ID, log out, sign back in, and you should be ready to go.