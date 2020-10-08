The medieval-themed season is here.

Season two of Fall Guys is finally almost here, bringing a gigantic update to the bright and colorful game show battle royale.

The medieval-themed season features dragons, wizards, and castles with bags of new fun and exciting costumes and obstacle courses.

Knight Fever, Fall Guys’ hardest gauntlet level yet, is joining the game, as well as Wall Guys, a new cooperate, Egg Siege, and Hoopsie Legends. There’s also plenty of new features, bug fixes, and more.

Here’s the full list of patch notes for Fall Guys season two.

New features

The Show Selector: Time-Limited Shows give players new ways to enjoy their favorite rounds types by selecting which show they want to play

Nameplates: Mix and Match customizable banners and nameplates to compliment your Fall Guys attire

Random Outfit Generator: Press triangle on the customizer screen until you get a combination of items you like

New levels

Knight Fever: Fall Guys’ hardest gauntlet level yet

Wall Guys: Cooperate with other players to traverse castle walls

Egg Siege: A brand new Egg Scramble map with moving drawbridges

Hoopsie Legends: A Solo Hoopsie Round with moveable blocks

Improvements

See your party members fall alongside you while waiting for matchmaking to complete

Fall Guys now have more responsive mantling up ledges.

Visual updates to many levels

Misc