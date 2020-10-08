All nicknames added in Fall Guys season 2

This new feature will help players better express themselves in the game.

Fall Guys season two went live today, Oct. 8. And with the new season, the developers added a nickname feature to the game.

Instead of the usual “Fall Guy 1234” displayed as the name of your bean avatar, you’ll be able to have a nickname to make your character more unique. You’ll only start with the Rookie option, but as you play the game, you can unlock new nicknames or buy them in the Shop.

Here’s the list of the nicknames that Mediationic has already shown:

Cool Bean

Follow Me

Free Hugs

Good Egg

Rookie

Sir Hugs A Lot

Stay Away

Trying Their Best

Players can also get the nickname Knight to Remember as a reward when reaching level 14 and Sir Hugs A Lot at level 38. More names linked to special events or achievements should become available in the future.

Season two of Fall Guys will last 60 days, according to the in-game timer. That should be plenty of time for you to collect a lot of nicknames and display your gameplay style to the competition.