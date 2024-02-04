How to get Sugar in Enshrouded

If you’re in need of a Stamina Recharge in Enshrouded, a quick Sugar rush should do the trick for you. Sugar is a consumable item in Enshrouded and it has one of the easier recipes in the game.

Before finding out that I could craft Sugar, I was already interacting with Sugar Canes. The canes also provide Stamina Recharge when consumed, but I didn’t take a second look at them once I discovered Sugar. Getting Sugar in your Enshrouded inventory might come in handy when you desperately need a Stamina boost.

Where to get Sugar in Enshrouded

Already looking forward to crafting Marshmallows?

You can get Sugar from the Farmer in Enshrouded, but you’ll need to complete a few requirements first, including placing the Farmer in your Shelter and completing the “Almanac Of Plants and Seedlings” quest.

To unlock and begin collecting Sugar from the Farmer, you must:

Place the Farmer in your Shelter.

in your Shelter. Complete the Almanac Of Plants and Seedlings quest for the Farmer.

for the Farmer. Collect two Sugar Canes.

two Sugar Canes. Go to the Farmer and find Sugar under Supplies-Energy.

Once you check these three boxes, you’ll be able to craft Sugar which will give you 20 Stamina Recharge when consumed.

Where to find Sugar Cane in Enshrouded

Sugar Canes generally appear in Nomad Highlands. Harvesting Sugar Canes will add two of them to your inventory which will be enough to craft one Sugar.

Exploring different recipes and resources would be easier if Enshrouded had a creative mode. Considering the lack of cheats and console commands in the game, you’ll need to manually unlock recipes and find resources.

After figuring out how the shroud works and mastering the tricks of surviving longer in it, you’ll unlock more areas that will be filled with new resources in the game. As Enshrouded’s full map unfolds so will its storyline, which is a constant piece of the game for everyone as there’s no procedural generation in Enshrouded.