Is Enshrouded procedurally generated?

Survive this one, then we can talk about others.
Image of a broken bridge across a vibrant landscape in Enshrouded.
Added randomness in world creation allows gamers to have unique experiences and whether Enshrouded‘s worlds are procedurally generated has been a question mark for players looking to try out the game.

My experience in procedural generation stems from titles like Minecraft and Terraria. I always admired the level of creativity these two games allowed, and this also drew me to other games that shared similar traits. In recent years, Valheim used procedural generation, and Enshrouded has been considered a close rival to it.

Is the Enshrouded map procedurally generated?

Player in Enshrouded looking at a Clay Wall
There’s room for everyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No, Enshrouded’s map isn’t procedurally generatedEnshrouded doesn’t have procedural generation, and the game’s map is made of hand-crafted detailed environments.

This question was brought to Keen Games’ attention in a Steam Community discussion, with the developer then detailing its decision-making for fans: “Our game is a highly detailed voxel-based world, and has a strong emphasis on story and exploration,” a Keen dev wrote. “We decided that a pre-built world would be the better option for our game.”

Keen’s main focus has been on enhancing the narrative-driven experience, they added, which can only be possible when devs work with constants. The decision to have a pre-built world wasn’t “done out of laziness,” but instead it was just not right for the story-telling style of Enshrouded.

Is the map in Enshrouded the same for everyone?

Enshrouded’s map is the same for all players because the game doesn’t have procedurally generated content. This is one of the main differences between Enshrouded and Valheim, and some might consider this a negative trait that can reduce replayability.

Replayability depends on multiple other factors, though, and Keen Games can supplement the survival title with map-changing updates and large content patches. If the new content continues to flow into Enshrouded on a fairly regular schedule, the lack of anything that has been procedurally generated might fall off everyone’s radar.

While Enshrouded’s map may not change in every new world, there are always new adventures to find. A new recipe might require you to get Alchemical Base, and finding it can be fairly difficult if you’ve just started your journey.

