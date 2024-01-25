Enshrouded vs Valheim: Which should you play?

Enshrouded is the latest survival game with a focus on crafting and combat to release, undoubtedly taking inspiration from prior successes such as Valheim. If you are torn between the two worlds, here is what you need to know about both.

Recommended Videos

Survival is among the most popular genres in gaming, with titles ranging from Rust to Sons of the Forest dominating the space. Each survival game brings players to a unique settings with new threats, although many utilize the same basic principles of crafting and resource management.

The same is the case for Enshrouded and Valheim which share many common characteristics, though both games also have distinctive elements. If you are trying to choose between Valheim and Enshrouded, here’s what we recommend.

Should I play Valheim or Enshrouded?

Valheim offers a Norse themed survival experience | Image via Iron Gate AB

After playing both games, I still prefer Valheim to Enshrouded, but Keen Games’ latest project is something that I think all avid Valheim fans should at least try out. Both games ultimately seek to set players out in a massive world without guidance, encouraging exploration and survival.

Though the traditional fantasy elements of Enshrouded are certainly endearing, I still found the Norse world of Valheim and its many dangers more compelling. Valheim is also grounded in more traditional mechanics of the genre, giving you multiple bars to keep track of, each of which is constantly depleting and demands your attention.

Combat, exploration, and crafting are at the core Enshrouded | Image via Keen Games

Enshrouded does away with that concept in exchange for the Fog (also known as the Shroud). The Fog is a mist that surrounds many areas of the game which can whittle away at your health. Though an interesting mechanic, it subtly encourages a more passive and cautious playstyle.

Along with the Fog, Enshrouded uses recent The Legend of Zelda games as inspiration for combat, implementing weapon durability. This adds a layer of strategy to combat, as you need to have secondary weapons constantly on hand. Unlike in Tears of the Kingdom, however, I found this to be even more challenging, as improvised weapons are simply not as plentiful.

Valheim is the standard for many survival games today and it is not without reason, as the game still stands up even several years after its initial release. Enshrouded’s road map is only just beginning, with more likely to be added to game as it emerges from early access.